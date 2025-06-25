Patience is key: Minjee Lee clinches Women’s PGA Championship victory despite weather constraints

TEXAS, U.S.A.: Minjee Lee of Australia recently won the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Despite strong winds and firm greens at the Fields Ranch East course in Frisco, Texas, the athlete remained calm and patient, managing to win a steady final round of 2 over par against tough opponents, Auston Kim and Chanettee Wannasaen.

Before winning this title, the 29-year-old athlete had two major wins. She had won the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2021 Evian Championship. Now, Lee joins Karrie Webb and Jan Stephenson as the third Australian woman to win three or more major LPGA golf titles. Moreover, she is the 31st player in LPGA history to achieve this milestone.

Minjee Lee earned US$1.8 million (S$2.4 million) from the newly increased total prize reward of US$12 million. At the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open, Minjee also took home the same amount, which was the largest champion’s payout ever in women’s golf at that time.

On social media, Minjee Lee shared her thoughts and expressed: “What an incredible week. This one means so much…. Beyond grateful for all the support & love from everyone.

Thank you to everyone in my corner… 3 X Major Champion 🔥”

Netizens showed their support in the comments section and remarked: “Exceptional win, Minjee! Huge congrats 🙌🏼 😊,” ” So awesome… Congratulations, you truly deserve. Enjoy every moment of your celebrations.👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,”, “Such a wonderful win after a truly hard slog of a tournament. Your game, calmness under pressure and determination were all class. Such a well deserved win, congratulations 👏👏🙌🏆🇦🇺,” and “Such a great effort in tough conditions 🔥.”

Highlights of the match

Minjee Lee’s game mistakes happened early in the match, with two consecutive bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes. She recovered her form with a birdie on the ninth and maintained her composure for the rest of the tournament.

She had five bogeys in total in the competition, but nonetheless, Lee’s strong early lead and impressive birdies helped her secure the win. She became the first Australian to claim this major title since Hannah Green in 2019.

Who is Minjee Lee?

Minjee Lee is widely known for her calm demeanour and precise golfing style on the course. As one of the well-known Australian golfers, she has now won 11 professional tournaments, including three major championships.

The athlete turned professional in 2014 after a successful amateur career. She is the older sister of Min Woo Lee, who also plays professionally on the PGA Tour. The siblings are regarded as one of Australia’s most successful sporting families.