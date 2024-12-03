;
Park Shin Hye: Is she starring in the next new drama, “Chair Time”?

December 3, 2024

KOREA: As reported by Soompi, Park Shin Hye might soon be taking on a new drama role!

Park Shin Hye received an offer to play the lead in the upcoming drama Chair Time (literal title), according to a report from SPOTV News on Dec 3.

Confirming the news, a representative from her agency, SALT Entertainment, stated, “Park Shin Hye has received a casting proposal for the drama Chair Time and is currently considering it.”

Healing, love and personal growth

The drama follows the story of Lee In Young, a high-ranking executive who compromises her values in the face of life’s harsh realities.

She encounters Jo Chi Soo, an unconventional dentist when her life spirals downward. They find healing, love, and personal growth through their journey together.

If she accepts, Park Shin Hye will portray Lee In Young, a leading dental hygienist and management consultant known for her exceptional ability to resolve management crises and revitalize struggling dental clinics—as long as her fees are paid upfront.

This potential role comes after Park Shin Hye’s acclaimed performance in the SBS drama The Judge from Hell left viewers impressed and eager to see her next project.

Stay tuned for further updates!

Talented actress

The gifted South Korean actress Park Shin Hye is well-known for her fascinating roles in a number of dramas on television and in films. As a young actress, she became well-known for her roles in hit dramas such as “Stairway to Heaven” and “Tree of Heaven.”

As she grew older, she took on lead roles in successful dramas such as “You’re Beautiful,” “The Heirs,” “Pinocchio,” and “Doctors,” solidifying her status as a top Hallyu star.

She has a devoted following in South Korea and abroad thanks to her ability to depict various characters with nuance and passion.

In addition to her acting career, Park Shin Hye is known for her charitable work and gentle and modest nature. She has actively participated in various charity events and has been a UNICEF ambassador.

