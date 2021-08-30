Park Jung Min and YoonA gives nostalgic sneak peek to upcoming movie set in the ’80s, Miracle

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Korean movie Miracle is set to premiere soon and ahead of that, some new stills have been released. The fictional movie is based on a true story that takes us 41 years back in time.

Math prodigy Jun Kyung (Park Jung Min) lives in the roadless countryside of North Gyeongsang Province. He aims to bring a train stop to where he lives. YoonA of Girls’ Generation fame plays his muse, Ra Hee. Jun Kyung’s father and sister are played by Lee Sung Min and Lee Soo Kyung respectively.

Based on the new stills, there are realistic props that depict the nostalgic vibe of the 1980s. Items such as a cassette tape player, a thick book of maps (since there was no GPS navigation), a Polaroid camera, videotapes, and a local stationery shop can be seen.

A still also shows Park Jung Min and YoonA getting ready to appear on the TV show “Janghak Quiz,” which aired in the 1970-80s, as reported by Soompi.

The movie also revealed a new poster of YoonA and Park Jung Min sitting on a bench next to the train tracks, dreaming of the day that a train station will be built there.

“Miracle” premieres on Sept 15.

Born May 30, 1990, Im Yoon-ah, known mononymously as YoonA, is a South Korean singer and actress.

After training for five years, she debuted as a member of girl group Girls’ Generation (and later its subgroup Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG) in Aug 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups worldwide.

Apart from her group’s activities, YoonA has participated in various television dramas, notably You Are My Destiny (2008), which marked her career breakthrough and earned her the Best New Actress awards at the 23rd KBS Drama Awards and the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

YoonA has since achieved further public attention and acting acclaim, with a variety of role-types in Love Rain (2012), Prime Minister & I (2013), The K2 (2016), The King in Love (2017) and Hush (2020–21). /TISG

