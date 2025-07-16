‘Parents, is raising kids draining your wallet?’

SINGAPORE: When an inquisitive Redditor asked an unpretentious but overloaded question, “Is it expensive to have children?”, it triggered a truthful and deep conversation among Singaporean parents. From picking between Maplebear and government-run Sparkletots to struggling with the pressure to buy the latest baby carriages or sign up for enrichment lessons, parents face an increasingly onerous burden in Singapore.

The true cost – more than just dollars and cents

One of the most upvoted responses concisely encapsulated it: “Depends on how you define expensive. They cost you sleep, stress, and money, but add an abundance of love and memories that none of the other factors can replace.”

It’s not just about the price tag — it’s about the time, emotional outlay, and the choices that outline a child’s growth.

Lifestyle choices vs. financial burden

Several parents highlighted that the cost of bringing up a child hinges on your lifestyle preferences. One parent provided a simple gauge:

“If you earn $20k, sending your kid to Maplebear is fine. At $10k, still manageable, but if you’re earning $5k and insist on premium options, it’ll feel expensive. Sparkletots works just fine, and if you’re earning $2k, even Sparkletots might be a stretch.”

The parallel? Raising children is similar to eating out. You can have cai png, Les Amis, or anything in between. The bottom line is knowing your budget and battling against the pressure of keeping up with those who select the lobster when you’re seamlessly okay with the chicken rice.

The pressure to spend — and the industry behind it

Another Redditor — a parent of two with a third on the way — stressed how marketing and social media prompt guilt-based expenditure, which targets mothers.

“There’s a whole industry built around guilt-tripping parents to spend on their kids. You don’t need a brand-new pram or a S$2,000 crib. Carousell is full of gently used items that kids will outgrow in months.”

“We only registered targeted tuition in upper primary. Let kids struggle a bit. Otherwise, they grow up relying on tuition — even when they’re already doing well.”

What matters is time, not money

While expenses tally up, many parents have agreed that what children really value most isn’t the extras, it’s the presence of the parent.

One parent recollected Saturday mornings spent discovering adventure playgrounds around Singapore. Free, out-of-doors, and bursting with remembrances.

“My kids won’t remember not having ballet lessons or that branded toy, but they will remember that we spent time together. That I showed up.”

Is it expensive to have kids?

Children can cost as little or as much as your lifestyle — and expectations — demand. You can bring up a child securely on S$1,000 to S$1,500 per month in supplementary spending, a few Redditors approximate. Others have done it with lesser amounts.

Parenting in Singapore isn’t just about money matters or about planning — it’s about intention. Understanding what matters, what doesn’t, and having the pluck to say no to the clatter.

Because in the end, the real outlay isn’t in tuition centres or baby paraphernalia — it’s in your rapport and connection with your child. And that, as every parent knows, has no price tag and is truly invaluable.