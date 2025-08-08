// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 8, 2025
32.3 C
Singapore
type here...
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Parent showered with praise for stopping reversing car from backing into schoolchildren

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A parent is being showered with praise online after dashcam footage showed him kicking a car that reversed dangerously onto a pedestrian crossing where schoolchildren were waiting.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:11am on Tuesday (Aug 5) near River Valley Primary School. According to a video posted on the SGRV Facebook page, the white car had attempted a U-turn but was unable to complete the maneuver due to limited space.

In an effort to reposition, the driver began reversing directly into a pedestrian crossing where numerous children were walking.

At the time, the pedestrian crossing light was green and the traffic light was red.

The footage shows a man in a white shirt, believed to be a parent accompanying a child, reacting immediately when the car started backing up. He stepped forward and kicked the vehicle, prompting the driver to halt.

The car eventually completed its turn and came to a stop near the crossing. The video shows the parent speaking to the driver through the car window moments later.

See also  Three workplace fatalities in two days: Construction firms urged to review safety protocols

The scene quickly went viral online, drawing both concern and praise. Many netizens criticised the driver’s decision to reverse onto a busy pedestrian crossing and noted that the move could have led to a serious accident involving young children.

At the same time, the man in the white shirt was widely commended for his decisive intervention.

Some netizens also called for stricter enforcement around school zones and better driving discipline, on Facebook.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Acting Transport Minister says spate of train service disruptions are ‘disappointing for all of us, and we can and will do better.’

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has called the...

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

© The Independent Singapore