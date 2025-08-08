Parent showered with praise for stopping reversing car from backing into schoolchildren

SINGAPORE: A parent is being showered with praise online after dashcam footage showed him kicking a car that reversed dangerously onto a pedestrian crossing where schoolchildren were waiting.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:11am on Tuesday (Aug 5) near River Valley Primary School. According to a video posted on the SGRV Facebook page, the white car had attempted a U-turn but was unable to complete the maneuver due to limited space.

In an effort to reposition, the driver began reversing directly into a pedestrian crossing where numerous children were walking.

At the time, the pedestrian crossing light was green and the traffic light was red.

The footage shows a man in a white shirt, believed to be a parent accompanying a child, reacting immediately when the car started backing up. He stepped forward and kicked the vehicle, prompting the driver to halt.

The car eventually completed its turn and came to a stop near the crossing. The video shows the parent speaking to the driver through the car window moments later.

The scene quickly went viral online, drawing both concern and praise. Many netizens criticised the driver’s decision to reverse onto a busy pedestrian crossing and noted that the move could have led to a serious accident involving young children.

At the same time, the man in the white shirt was widely commended for his decisive intervention.

Some netizens also called for stricter enforcement around school zones and better driving discipline, on Facebook.