PAP’s Poh Li San: Sembawang West deserves ‘a proven person’, definitely not Chee Soon Juan

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: At the People’s Action Party (PAP) rally in Sembawang on April 28, the PAP’s Poh Li San conveyed a clear message to residents — knowledge, skill, understanding of issues, and commitment matter, particularly when it comes to leadership.

Taking aim at her adversary, Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) Chee Soon Juan, she vetoed his idea of turning the traditional “Meet-the-People Sessions” (MPS) into public town hall meetings, intended to reduce waiting times for people.

Poh, the Member of Parliament for the Sembawang West division of Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) since 2020, faces Dr Chee in the new Sembawang West Single-Member Constituency (SMC) in elections this year.

Poh forcefully defended the value of MPS, designating it as a cloistered, protected space where people can open up about individual problems and struggles. “MPS is not a stage for public political theatre,” Poh said. “It’s where real help happens, one-on-one,” she added.

- Advertisement -

While acknowledging that the “Meet-the-People Sessions” frequently extend late into the night, she underscored her obligation to serve each resident. Poh confided that in the past five years of serving her constituents, she has personally replied to residents’ emails, visited homes, and connected with the ageing population when she conducts her tours.

“I am your MP, not just during MPS, but every day when you need my help,” she said.

Sembawang West, not a place for experiments

Poh advised her supporters and the electorate as a whole not to take risks or gamble on newcomers, obviously referring to Chee, who is contesting in Sembawang for the first time. According to Poh, establishing trust, creating hope, and forming a profound community understanding to assist and attend to a constituency like Sembawang West successfully takes years.

“You can’t just walk into Sembawang and claim to understand its people,” she said, stressing that genuine and tangible leadership is built on dependable presence and hands-on service.

- Advertisement -

Although she recognised Chee’s political eagerness, Poh asked if passion alone is enough. “Yes, he is passionate. But passion doesn’t build playgrounds, support seniors, or comfort a struggling family,” she said. “Leadership is about being there, day in and day out.”

Before leaving the podium, Poh delivered a strong message to voters: “Sembawang West doesn’t just deserve a proven platform — it deserves a proven person.”

Reading between the lines, one can see Poh is saying Chee Soon Juan is not that person.

Key issues, not character assaults

While Poh keeps harping on the personal “incompetence” or “unworthiness” of Dr Chee, the latter continues to call on people (and the political candidates themselves) to focus on key policies and issues, and not dwell on character assassinations.

- Advertisement -

In a Facebook post rebutting Health Minister Ong Ye Kung’s remark, Dr Chee said that “When PAP politicians find that they cannot talk about the issues, when they cannot talk about the policies, they start attacking the person.” Thus, he urges a more practical campaign that is with substance and focused on key issues such as the rising cost of living and immigration. “Voters have had enough. They want to see a good debate, a good contest—on what affects them.”

In effect, Dr Chee is urging voters to concentrate on matters that have a bearing on their daily lives and not be sidetracked by political hot air and personal attacks.