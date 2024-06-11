PAP takes a refreshing approach to mental health, climate change, and national movement for Singapore

SINGAPORE: In a bid to engage and strengthen its connection with a wider segment of society, the People’s Action Party has launched two new dedicated action groups focusing on mental health and climate change while simultaneously targeting to expand on its ‘Friends of the PAP’ network.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced these initiatives at a recent appreciation event for party activists and members. They mark a refreshed approach to addressing new challenges that transcend traditional demographic lines.

As the PAP is the current Singapore’s government, PM Wong mentioned that it is their responsibility as a party to chart out how the PAP can take Singapore forward.

The Prime Minister explained that this could be done by forging a strong partnership with Singaporeans and convincing them that PAP remains the right choice to lead this country.

During his speech, PM Wong acknowledged that Singaporeans care deeply about various issues, spanning bread-and-butter concerns such as jobs and housing to social issues like inequality and mental health.

However, there are also long-term challenges like climate change, which require a balance between immediate needs and future sustainability.

“As a Party, we want to use these groups to better engage our activists and also all stakeholders, be it healthcare professionals, environmental groups, community organisations, or individuals,” said PM Wong, who is also the PAP’s Deputy Secretary General at an event held at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands on June 8.

The Young PAP chairman, Dr Janil Puthucheary, will head the Mental Health Group, while Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, will lead the Climate Action Group.

It marked the end of a six-month-long ‘Refresh PAP’ exercise spearheaded by Minister Desmond Lee and various other 4G leaders. Over 2,300 PAP activists participated across all the PAP branches.

About 400 participants attended the event, including party members, activists, Friends of the PAP, content creators, influencers, and local artists.

Building a National Movement

“The party needs to be a party that serves all Singaporeans, and the PAP strives to be a national movement.

Not just a political party, but a national movement for Singapore and Singaporeans,” expressed the PAP Secretary-General to its party members and Friends of the PAP.

Beyond the core of its party members and activists, PM Wong also extends a rallying call to those who may not necessarily be wearing white but have contributed to PAP’s cause over the years to work alongside the party to ‘build a better Singapore.’

“We want to grow this network of PAP friends and partners. As I said, the PAP is not just about being a political party. We want to build a national movement.

As long as you find common purpose with the PAP and want to make a contribution to Singapore, we want to work with you. We want to take Singapore forward together,” added PM Wong.

PM Wong also emphasised that the PAP’s doors are open to all who share its vision, extending an inclusive invitation not only to individuals but also to corporate organisations and social service organisations alike to contribute to shaping a better Singapore, whether through innovative ideas, voluntary service, or collective action towards a common goal.