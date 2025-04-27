PAP candidate accused of “glossing over” hamster controversy with “neither here nor there” post

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Despite acknowledging a viral call-out by Hamster Society Singapore (HSS), the criticism against People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC Edward Chia has yet to abate, with critics continuing to ask why the one-term MP would glorify backyard breeding as a way to appear relatable.

The controversy stems from campaign material distributed on 25 April, in which Mr Chia recounted breeding and selling hamsters to pet shops at the age of 10. The flyer framed the experience as the start of his “entrepreneurial journey,” highlighting how it sparked a “lifelong passion for creating value.”

The anecdote raised eyebrows online, and HSS soon published a statement, condemning Mr Chia’s actions. In a Facebook post, the group stressed that unlicensed breeding and sale of pets is illegal in Singapore and warned against treating animals as commodities.

“Animals are not products,” the organisation wrote, “Whether it’s hamsters, dogs, cats, or rabbits—lives should never be reduced to dollar signs. Breeding without a licence isn’t just illegal. It’s irresponsible.”

Under the Animals and Birds (Licensing of Premises for Pet Shop and other Purposes) Rules, anyone who breeds animals for commercial purposes in Singapore must obtain a valid licence.

HSS also highlighted the darker consequences of irresponsible breeding practices and shared harrowing accounts from past rescue efforts, describing hamsters abandoned in unsanitary conditions—crammed into filthy plastic containers, suffering from cancerous tumours, severe neglect, and in some cases, found discarded in shoeboxes, food containers, and paper bags.

“Entrepreneurship is important,” the group said, “but compassion and responsibility must come first, especially when lives are involved.”

HSS also noted that the story was not limited to the flyer. It had appeared on Mr Chia’s profile on the official PAP website but has since been removed.

Urging voters to reflect on the values of the candidates they support, the group called for a shift away from outdated mindsets towards a future that prizes ethics, compassion, and accountability.

The post by HSS sparked a flurry of responses online. Some defended the ruling party politician, arguing that his actions should be viewed in the context of his age at the time. Others disagreed sharply, pointing out that the issue lies not just in what he did as a child but in how he chose to present it decades later, as part of his campaign narrative.

Several netizens expressed concern that celebrating such behaviour could normalise irresponsible breeding, potentially encouraging young people to see animals as a way to make money.

Some PAP supporters accused HSS of launching a smear campaign, but the group pushed back and said that they are simply pointing out why promoting backyard breeding, even as a childhood story, sends the wrong message in 2025.

Following the backlash, Mr Chia addressed the issue on his Facebook page. He said he had a good discussion with Hamster Society Singapore and acknowledged their concerns. He added that he would look for opportunities to support the society’s work in the future.

Despite his acknowledgment, the criticism has continued mounting online, even in the comments section of his post. Some have accused him of glossing over the issue, while others observed that he had not expressed remorse in acknowledging HSS’s concerns.

Some observers pointed out that while Mr Chia pledged to support HSS, he did not respond definitively to whether he realized how irresponsible backyard breeding is. Neither did he expressly dissuade his supporters from following his example.

One netizen pointed out, “The issue is not about what you did in childhood, but about it being used recently, as an example of entrepreneurship. Would be glad if you can clarify your stance on illegal pet breeding.”

Another commenter noted, “I think the issue here is that an MP like you is wearing this behaviour as a badge of honour in your campaigning materials, not what you did as a child. And now, more alarmingly, glossing over the issue when it could have been a chance for self reflection.”

One commenter asked the politician directly, “So do you agree with their concerns, and that you were wrong to glamourise backyard breeding? Your statement says nothing about remorse at all.”