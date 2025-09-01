// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, September 1, 2025
28.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Hotel Miramar Singapore
Photo: Hotel Miramar Singapore
BusinessJobs
1 min.Read

Over 100 employees affected as Hotel Miramar Singapore is sold for S$160M and closes in October

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Over 100 employees are set to be affected when Hotel Miramar Singapore closes at the end of October. The hotel on Havelock Road is being sold for S$160 million after more than 50 years in operation, VnExpress International reported, citing The Business Times.

The 340-room hotel, which was opened in 1971, said in its statement on Friday that the “difficult decision” was based on its long-term business outlook.

Managing director Ken Lim said the hotel’s legacy, which has been part of the nation’s hospitality story since 1968, would not have been possible without the staff who kept it running through the decades.

Last month, The Business Times reported that the hotel was negotiating the sale of the hotel with Aravest, a company linked to ARA Asset Management’s private funds business.

The hotel has announced plans to provide a retrenchment package for the 108 employees affected, with payouts under the re-employment scheme and additional payments for long-serving staff. Those with less than two years of service will receive a one-off ex gratia payment.

See also  Executive condo or BTO flat: Some painful differences

According to Channel News Asia, the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union general secretary Sankaradass S Chami said the union was “sad” that the “nation’s hospitality icon that has provided good jobs for many Singaporeans over the years is ceasing operations”.

The union is also reportedly working with the hotel to help affected employees find new job opportunities. /TISG

Read also: ‘Unfortunate’: Cathay Cineplexes ceases operations after months of financial troubles, as operator’s losses skyrocket

Hot this week

Singapore News

All eyes on MOUs to be signed during PM Wong’s upcoming India visit

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has an upcoming visit...
Featured News

Woman who rejected Lau Pa Sat date launches her own merch despite mounting criticism

SINGAPORE: A Singapore woman who made headlines last week...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore