USA: In a significant shift, generative AI has earned its place in the inner circle of top executives, with many now relying on it to make key business decisions. A new report from SAP featured in an article from HRD Asia reveals the growing trust that US executives are placing in AI tools, with impressive figures highlighting their confidence in the technology’s capabilities.

AI in the daily decision-making toolbox

The findings of the SAP survey show that 63% of executives in the United States are already using generative AI daily. Remarkably, 15% of these executives engage with the technology several times a day.

This growing reliance underscores a major transformation in how business leaders approach decision-making. A significant 44% of C-suite executives even reported that they would be willing to override a decision based on insights generated by AI, while 38% said they trust AI enough to allow it to make business decisions on their behalf. This trust has led to a fascinating realisation — 74% of executives now place more faith in AI advice than in the opinions of family and friends.

AI as a trusted advisor for business strategy

Generative AI’s influence is expanding across a variety of business functions. The survey highlights several areas where AI is proving to be invaluable. Over half of executives (52%) rely on AI for analysing data and making recommendations, while 48% trust AI to spot risks or issues they hadn’t previously considered. The technology is also helping executives generate alternative plans (47%) and enhance product development (40%).

Other areas benefiting from AI include budget planning and market research, with 40% of executives depending on AI in these areas as well. Jared Coyle, chief AI officer for SAP North America, comments, “Most executive decisions are based on a combination of data, intuition, and trusted conversations. This data tells us that AI is becoming part of that trusted inner circle.”

AI’s positive impact on executive well-being

The benefits of generative AI are not limited to the bottom line. Many executives also report personal advantages. The SAP report reveals that 39% of executives believe that AI has improved their work-life balance, while 38% cite an improvement in their overall well-being. Additionally, 31% of respondents say that AI has helped reduce stress, offering a glimpse into how the technology is contributing to a healthier work environment for top-level leaders.

Despite these positive outcomes, AI still faces challenges related to data quality and integration. According to Salesforce data from last year, 54% of AI users express concerns over the data used to train AI systems, with 75% feeling that AI lacks the depth of information necessary to be truly effective. Coyle acknowledges that businesses must build a solid foundation of reliable data to address these challenges. He emphasises the importance of creating a common semantic data layer across organisations to ensure that AI’s insights are grounded in trustworthy data.

Generative AI’s growing role in executive decision-making reflects both its potential and the increasing comfort that leaders are developing with the technology. While challenges remain, the evolving relationship between business leaders and AI points to a future where technology plays a central role in both strategic and personal well-being.