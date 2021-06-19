Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry star in a short film together for the first time

- Advertisement -

Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been dating for the past five years. They are engaged and last summer, they welcomed their first child together. In August 2020, Perry and Bloom welcomed Daisy Dove Bloom into their lives. The happy couple can now add another accomplishment to the list, which is starring in a short film together. Also, it is for a great cause, according to Buzzfeed.

The minute-long clip is titled Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom risk their lives to send a message from 2055. Both Perry and Bloom transmit a warning from the future to the present, reminding Americans about the dangers of voter suppression. The objective of the clip is to support the passage of the For the People Act, which, according to Entertainment Tonight, aims to “expand voting rights and to change campaign finance laws to reduce the influence of money in politics”.

“You are our only hope. The America you know doesn’t exist in our future. Democracy is dead. We have no voice. The regime watches our every move,” Bloom says in the video.

“It started when voter suppression ran wild all over America,” Perry continues. “The voting rights bills died in the Senate. Polling places closed. We lost our right to vote.”

“Call your Senator now.”

“This future doesn’t have to be. You have the power to change it. Save democracy while you can,” Bloom adds. “Tell Daisy we love her.”

