Orders pour in after Geylang Serai nasi padang seller cries on live video due to poor sales

Singapore – Orders started pouring in for stall owner selling nasi padang in Geylang Serai after a colleague highlighted her difficulty dealing with poor sales on a live video.

Singaporean artist Roslan Shah conducted one of his usual Facebook live videos on May 18, featuring his own rojak stall at the eatery located at the corner of Lorong 101 Changi and Changi Road.

The entertainer would accept orders live and prepare them on the spot as a way to engage with customers. He would often talk to other stall owners and advertise their menu as well.

In this particular live stream, Mr Roslan featured Ms Ani’s stall, which sells nasi padang.

Seeing that Ms Ani seemed reserved at first, Mr Roslan encouraged her to cheer up and explain her dishes.

Ms Ani then explained that her business had been hit since the beginning of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), where dining in was no longer allowed.

She noted that most of her dishes remained unsold even during dinnertime.

Due to the poor sales, an emotional Ms Ani hinted at quitting her business.

Mr Roslan then took the opportunity to say in Malay to his viewers, “It’s okay if you don’t buy from me, at least buy from Ms Ani.”

As viewers listened to Ms Ani’s story, orders started pouring in.

Some ordered in bulk, such as one who purchased ten packets of nasi bungkus and asked to donate the food to anyone who buys rojak from Mr Roslan.

Another kind stranger offered to deliver orders, mentioning that taxi drivers were also affected by Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures.

Ms Ani was overwhelmed by the support and thanked the audience for their generosity.

Mr Roslan did another livestream six hours later to thank everyone for supporting Ms Ani./TISG

