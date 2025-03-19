Singapore News Technology

Oracle to power Singapore military with cutting-edge cloud computing and AI services

ByGemma Iso

March 19, 2025

SINGAPORE: Oracle (ORCL.N) has secured its first cloud and AI services deal in Southeast Asia, partnering with Singapore’s defence technology arm to provide advanced “isolated” cloud computing solutions. According to the latest Reuters report, this landmark agreement underscores the growing importance of cybersecurity in a region facing increasing threats from cyber espionage and supply chain attacks, according to security experts.

As part of the deal, the tech giant will offer Singapore’s armed forces and defence ministry a highly secure, “air-gapped” cloud infrastructure. This system, which operates in complete isolation from the public internet, will be linked only to classified networks through encrypted devices, ensuring enhanced protection against external threats.

Rand Waldron, Oracle’s global defense chief technology officer, emphasised the integration of generative AI tools into these isolated environments. “We’re bringing our generative AI capabilities across the air gaps, making it possible to analyze sensitive data while maintaining stringent security protocols,” Waldron explained. The AI tools will assist with various applications, including analyzing video streams for facial recognition, license plates, and vehicle details—vital for defence and security operations.

See also  CSA to provide 10,000 training spots for women to master cybersecurity skills

While Oracle has yet to disclose the financial terms of the deal, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in the company’s push to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia. The company has already committed to a $6.5 billion investment to establish a new cloud region in Malaysia, signalling its growing influence in the region.

This move comes as Southeast Asian governments increasingly prioritise cybersecurity, with the region becoming a frequent target of cyberattacks. Oracle’s initiative provides a critical layer of defence by delivering cutting-edge AI technology within a secure framework, reinforcing Singapore’s position as a leader in regional defence innovation.

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, Oracle’s deal with Singapore may serve as a model for other nations seeking to bolster their defence capabilities in an era of digital warfare.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Singapore News

Resident tells Jamus Lim her industry is being killed by high rental costs

March 19, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

Top executive hit with lawsuit for downloading company files on eve of resignation, High Court slams ‘breach of confidentiality’

March 19, 2025 Gemma Iso
Singapore News

Klick Health expands in Asia Pacific with strategic acquisition of Ward6 Singapore

March 19, 2025 Gemma Iso

You missed

SG Politics

All eyes on PSP: Will Hazel Poa or Leong Mun Wai be its next chief?

March 19, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Business

Nestlé Malaysia’s share price nosedives 32% despite premium valuation

March 19, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Property

8 bids submitted for first GLS site in Bayshore; Gordon and Celine Tang offer highest at S$658.9 million

March 19, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
SG Politics

Harpreet Singh: ‘I am immensely proud to be associated with the Workers’ Party’

March 19, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.