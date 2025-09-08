OPEC+ pumps more oil into an already flooded market — Is Asia’s biggest energy summit ready for the fallout?

SINGAPORE: The world’s leading oil producers are increasing supply again, overshadowing this week’s Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in Singapore. OPEC+ has confirmed plans to boost production next month. Industry leaders are preparing for discussions focused on concerns about a possible oil surplus flooding the market.

OPEC+ sticks to production increase despite price worries

According to the latest Bloomberg report, earlier this year, OPEC+ surprised markets by stopping efforts to support oil prices. Instead, they started a series of production increases to regain market share. On Sunday, the group confirmed that strategy, agreeing to raise production by 137,000 barrels per day next month, even with warnings that this could worsen price drops.

Market watchers at APPEC are now facing the reality of more supply coming into an already saturated market. “The glut is already here, just in less visible parts like stockpiles building in China,” said Marcus Garvey, head of commodities strategy at Macquarie Group. Thus, pessimistic sentiment is rising as the year comes to a close.

Supply surplus meets falling demand and market uncertainties

The supply worries are made worse by other factors. Oil producers in the Americas are also increasing output, even as demand drops, particularly in China, the world’s largest crude importer. Economic slowdowns and the rise of electric vehicles are reducing fuel needs. The International Energy Agency warns that the global oil surplus could reach record levels next year.

Even with some seasonal winter demand and the possibility of lower interest rates, traders and executives at the conference expect oversupply issues to overshadow discussions. Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep in Singapore, warns: “It’s widely believed that the market will face a large surplus later this year, but uncertainty remains high, especially with unpredictable geopolitical factors like President Trump’s trade moves.”

Industry leaders network amid business and nightlife

The APPEC event unofficially began with an impressive party hosted by TotalEnergies overlooking Singapore’s Marina Bay. However, most attendees were focused on their phones, tracking OPEC+ news. Throughout the week, the world’s largest oil companies—including Saudi Aramco, PetroChina, Equinor, and BP—will host exclusive events at some of Singapore’s most famous venues like the High House rooftop bar, Marquee nightclub at Marina Bay Sands, and the historic Raffles Hotel.

While the conference’s keynote sessions offer insights from top economists and strategists, many believe the most valuable conversations and industry gossip will take place during cocktail receptions and late-night gatherings.

The developments at APPEC highlight the delicate balance in the oil market—between rising supply, changing demand, and a world closely watching for the next move.