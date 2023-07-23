Online user claps back at Great Wall phenomenon in dating world, says Chinese men should be encouraged to date outside their culture

SINGAPORE: An online user has recently clapped back at the Great Wall phenomenon in the dating world, arguing that Chinese men should be encouraged to date outside their culture. A handful of netizens responded to the suggestion with their own take on the matter.

Ah, the Great Wall. Not the actual wall in China–the one that keeps many couples from having an “official” relationship acknowledged by the family. In the dating world, the Great Wall is a sort of phenomenon and it describes a common tendency for many Chinese people to discourage each other from dating other people who are simply not Chinese.

An anonymous participant took to a public Facebook group on Saturday (July 15) to address this matter. “We should encourage Chinese men to date outside their race,” the post read. “Intermingling helps with our society.”

Though the comments were eventually turned off for the post, many were still able to get their two cents in.

“Chinese male(s) be like…” one comment read, followed by a comical picture of a famous rabbit character enunciating the word “No.”

Another online user wrote, “First (they) must change styles. Don’t wear Singapore uniform.”

Still, a third said, “We should encourage (the) anonymous participant (to) go intermingling first.”

A fourth pushed for the suggestion to be given to men from other cultures as well. “We should encourage Indian (men) to marry outside their own race will help intermingling.”

The same user also wrote, “We should encourage Malay (men) to marry outside their race that will help in society intermingling.”

A fifth took the opportunity to talk about the importance of tolerance and understanding among different races, saying, “Race is just a social divide into religion, language, culture, beliefs, geographical place, colour of skin, nationality, rich, poor, social status, educational divide, jobs divide, social interactions, upbringing, perceived superiority etc. So all races must learn to tolerate and understand each other!”

