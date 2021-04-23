Lifestyle Entertainment Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' relationship after four months

They are spending time together after completing their film

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have been dating since January. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Lifestyle Entertainment
London — Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ surprise relationship is still going strong as the months go by. News about them dating started back in the first week of January and the couple have been in London this spring. News outlet Entertainment Tonight had some news from an insider about how things have been for the couple there. Generally, they tend to stay low-profile, as reported by ELLE.

According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, Wilde and Styles do not go to public places and have made a point to stay off the radar. “Their idea of a good time is going for a long walk and ducking into a neighbourhood pub,” the source said. Recently, the couple were spotted at a west London pub. A source told The Mirror that they enjoyed dinner and drinks outside.

“They looked very cosy on an intimate table for two away from other diners,” the source said. “They were grinning like Cheshire Cats at each other all night.”

The source added that it was clear from their body language that they are pretty enamoured with each other. “[Olivia] had her legs crossed and gently nudged against him. They looked completely smitten.”

The source for Entertainment Tonight said that Wilde and Styles were having a little downtime after completing their film, Don’t Worry Darling, and it has been nice for them and their relationship. Wilde directed and acted in the film which Styles starred in.

Harry Styles starred in Don’t Worry Darling. Picture: Instagram

“Filming during a pandemic in L.A. was pretty all-consuming,” the source said. “Now they’re able to unwind, relax, and really enjoy some one-on-one time.”

Wilde gushed about Styles’ acting and kindness on her Instagram. Wilde devoted Instagram posts to each core person on the film when the project wrapped. She wrote about him:

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our “Jack”. Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice’, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. 👊 #dontworrydarling.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

