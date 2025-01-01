CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

Oil spill at Shell’s Pulau Bukom refinery is the second incident in three months

ByJewel Stolarchuk

January 1, 2025

SINGAPORE: Shell’s Pulau Bukom refinery experienced an oil spill on December 27, marking the second such occurrence at the facility in the past three months.

The latest incident involved a leak from an oil processing unit that produces diesel and other refined products, with several tonnes of refined oil products discharged into the sea through the facility’s cooling water system.

The cooling system, which uses seawater to regulate the temperature of oil products during the refining process, inadvertently released the oil, resulting in visible sheens near a wharf at the Shell Energy and Chemical Park on Pulau Bukom.

Upon detecting the spill, Shell immediately shut down the affected unit and activated its emergency response protocols. Containment and cleanup efforts included deploying containment and absorbent booms, spraying dispersants, and using a built-in skimmer system within the cooling water discharge channel to recover spilled oil.

The company’s response was bolstered by the involvement of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the National Environment Agency (NEA), and other local agencies.

Response boats were dispatched to clean up the oil sheens, and drones and satellites provided aerial monitoring to track the spill’s impact.

Although no oil slicks were detected on nearby beaches, absorbent booms were preemptively deployed at Sisters’ Islands Marine Park and Sentosa’s beaches as a precaution.

The authorities have since confirmed that the beaches remained unaffected and safe for public use throughout the incident.

This is the second oil spill at the Pulau Bukom refinery in recent months, raising questions about operational safety and environmental risks associated with the facility. Shell has assured the public that it is working to investigate the cause of the incident and implement measures to prevent future occurrences.

Pulau Bukom, located just off Singapore’s southern coast, is home to Shell’s largest integrated refinery and petrochemical hub in the region. The facility plays a key role in producing refined products for both domestic and international markets.

Concerned Singaporeans are urging Shell and authorities to prioritize transparency in their investigation and ensure stricter safeguards to mitigate further risks.

