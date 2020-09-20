“Oh! @chanchunsing.sg follows me. Should I follow back?” — Tan Chuan-Jin

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Known for his playful posts on social media, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin recently asked Singaporeans for some social media assistance after an Instagram account bearing the name of Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing followed him on the online platform.

Mr Tan took to Facebook on Wednesday (Sept 16) to seek the advice after a verified account of Mr Chan was seen to have followed his Instagram account.

“Oh! @chanchunsing.sg follows me,” the caption read. “Should I follow back?”

- Advertisement -

In the past, Mr Tan has given Singaporean netizens reason to chuckle with his playful posts on his social media accounts. In July, he shared a photo of himself during Parliament’s official swearing-in ceremony, in which he was captured trying to fix his face mask, after one of the straps had snapped. This fumble, which he openly shared on Facebook, garnered laughs and friendly reminders from netizens.

The month before, Mr Tan posted a photo with the caption, “Oops, I did it again,” which made him the “first MP to (make) a Britney reference”, as his caption was from the famous song by American pop star Britney Spears. This, too, garnered amused comments and playful replies.

In response to his most recent humorous post, netizens have played along with Mr Tan’s joke. While some made playful references to Mr Chan, others compared the Instagram accounts of the two politicians.

/TISG