;
International

Odds defied as Nikki Haley perseveres despite Trump dominance

ByGemma Iso

February 22, 2024
odds-defied-as-nikki-haley-perseveres-despite-trump-dominance

haley

In a fiery declaration on Tuesday, Republican contender Nikki Haley continues to defy the odds and reaffirms her unwavering commitment to her presidential aspirations, asserting, “In this country, we don’t anoint kings.” Brushing off pressure to bow out, Haley vowed to persist despite facing an uphill battle against former President Donald Trump.

Addressing supporters in Greenville, South Carolina, Haley asserted her independence, declaring, “I feel no need to kiss the ring. And I have no fear of Trump’s retribution.” Her refusal to yield, despite trailing in polls and enduring taunts from Trump’s camp, underscores her determination to challenge the status quo.

While Trump maintains a commanding lead in national polls and his allies intensify efforts to sideline Haley, she remains undeterred. Criticizing Trump’s leadership style as divisive and self-centered.

Haley against all odds

However, Haley clarified that she isn’t aligned with the “Never Trump” movement, highlighting her reservations about both Trump and President Joe Biden. Emphasizing the democratic principles at stake, she reiterated, “We don’t anoint kings in this country. We have elections.” With her sights set firmly on the White House, Haley affirmed her determination to persevere beyond the South Carolina primary, signaling her intent to continue her campaign regardless of the outcome.

Despite facing a substantial deficit in national polling, Haley’s campaign remains resolute, with strategic efforts underway to bolster support in key states and territories. With a focus on Super Tuesday states and Georgia, Haley’s team is tapping into her base of well-educated suburbanites, aiming to galvanize momentum in pivotal regions.

Haley’s defiance in the face of daunting odds resonates with supporters and critics alike, who closely watch her bid for the presidency unfold. As she forges ahead in her quest for the nation’s highest office, Haley’s resilience underscores the enduring spirit of democracy and the unyielding pursuit of political ambitions in the American landscape.

Read More News

White men beware: woke opinion saying too much exercise can harm you 

Cover Photo: Depositphotos 

The post Odds defied as Nikki Haley perseveres despite Trump dominance appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

US lawmakers raise concerns over Hong Kong’s role in money laundering and sanctions evasion

November 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
International

Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, proposes fines of up to A$49.5M for platforms

November 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Health & Fitness

Tragic death of Thai singer after massage sparks health warning

December 9, 2024 Gemma Iso
Malaysia

Johor hotels struggle with staff shortage as school-leavers ditch local jobs for lucrative Singapore positions

December 9, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell as trading began on Monday—STI slipped 0.1%

December 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean tells recruiters, “If you want to hire us, don’t judge us by our previous pay. Judge us by how much our work is valued”

December 9, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.