NUS develops AI tool to help detect and diagnose brain diseases early

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) Institute of Medical Research has unveiled an AI-driven analytical tool designed to detect and diagnose brain diseases at an earlier stage.

The innovative tool leverages extensive brain records and advanced analytical techniques to offer a deeper understanding of brain function and improve diagnostic accuracy.

In a press release, NUS highlighted the tool’s ability to utilize “functional maps” to examine how various regions of the brain collaborate. By breaking down intricate brain patterns into smaller, more manageable components, the tool enhances the efficiency and precision of brain analysis.

What sets this new diagnostic tool apart is its impressive capacity to predict demographic characteristics such as age and gender. Moreover, it can analyze personality traits and accurately diagnose and forecast brain diseases across diverse ethnic populations. This makes it a versatile and inclusive tool for healthcare professionals, with the potential to improve the diagnosis and treatment of brain disorders worldwide.

The medical team behind the tool emphasized its multiple benefits, including earlier and more precise diagnoses, the ability to personalize treatment plans, and a deeper understanding of brain functionality.

Additionally, the tool is expected to significantly improve the analysis of brain scan data, offering a cost-effective solution to enhance patient care and outcomes in the long term.

