‘Nurses are paid peanuts here and are overworked’ — Netizen responds to nurse who’s considering moving to Singapore for work

SINGAPORE: An online user, who is a registered nurse from the United States recently took to an online news forum to ask if the nursing profession is “worth it” in Singapore and a few other related questions. Many answered the queries by raising issues about the condition of nurses in the country, with a handful urging the netizen to reconsider, arguing that nurses in Singapore are overworked and underpaid.

An online user took to an online news forum on Wednesday (March 29), asking Singaporeans for their insights on the nursing profession in the country.

“Hello everyone, I’m a registered nurse from the USA,” the post read. “I’ve been a nurse for seven years now and am working in the ICU. I’m wondering, do you guys work three to 12 hours a week? Also, in the ICU do you have 2 patients only? What is the pay like?”

The netizen also shared, “I’m thinking of coming to Singapore to be a registered nurse and am looking for input from nurses in Singapore. Thank you very much!”

Many responded to the netizen’s queries urging the nurse to reconsider. Some wasted no time sugarcoating. “My advice–absolutely do not come to Singapore to work as a nurse,” said one. “There are no subsidies for you, no social safety nets. You will essentially be moving to live and work in poverty. Rent alone is the killer. Most of our foreign nurses live in less-than-ideal conditions. I would ONLY consider it if you are a very senior nurse and come in as a DON.”

“Lousy pay, long hours, you get abused by patients…” wrote another. “There are tons of patients cause most are poor and squeezed into low-class wards. If you want two patients, you work in a private hospital.”

A third simply said, “Nurses are paid peanuts here and overworked.”

Many others answered the nurse’s queries with statements along the same lines.

