SINGAPORE: The Nanyang Business School’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has been recognised as Singapore’s leading MBA programme in the latest Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2025.

NTU’s Nanyang MBA climbed ten spots from the previous year to secure the 22nd position globally. It also emerged as the third-highest-ranked MBA programme in the Asia-Pacific region, reinforcing its reputation as a top choice for business education in the region.

The improved ranking was largely driven by strong career outcomes for its graduates, particularly in salary growth and career advancement. On average, Nanyang MBA alumni experienced a nearly one-and-a-half-fold increase in salary three years after graduation, with a weighted salary of US$186,832—an increase from US$158,111 the year before. The figures, adjusted for industry variations, reflect the high earning potential of NTU’s MBA graduates.

Additionally, the programme ranked 32nd globally for career progression, which is measured by changes in alumni’s seniority levels and the size of the organisations they join after completing the MBA.