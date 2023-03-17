NTUC staff paid for customer’s toothpaste out of her own pocket after his card was declined

SINGAPORE: A kindhearted NTUC Fairprice staff is winning widespread appreciation online, after a Singaporean shared that she paid for a tube of toothpaste for him when his card was declined at checkout.

The unnamed Singaporean told Instagram page SGfollowsall that the incident took place at the Fairprice outlet at Hougang Mall on Monday (13 Mar), around 8am. The customer was in a rush to work but decided to make a quick stop at the supermarket to pick up a pack of Nescafe coffee cans and a tube of Sensodyne toothpaste.

The customer was using the self-checkout kiosk to make payment but his card was declined due to insufficient balance. He called a nearby staff, Mdm Sng Siew Kang, to assist him in cancelling one of the items as he only had S$7 in cash.

The Singaporean said that he must have appeared very perplexed at the time as he was in a rush to catch the bus and get to work. He added that he may also have been in some “shock from the insufficient balance on my card.”

He told Mdm Sng that he wanted to cancel the toothpaste item and only go with the pack of coffee cans as he did not have enough money in his bank. Mdm Sng then said, “Never mind, I will pay for you for this Sensodyne toothpaste.”

The customer refused but Mdm Sng said, “It’s okay,” and proceeded to pay for the toothpaste out of her own pocket.

The customer said, “I am very touched by this kind gesture. To Mdm Sng Siew Kang, Thank you very much, Thank you for your kindness!”

Several netizens have showered praise upon Mdm Sng for her magnanimity towards a complete stranger while some have said that her moving actions have inspired them to be more generous. Still others have urged the customer to pay Mdm Sng back for the toothpaste when he is able to.

