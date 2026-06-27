NTUC: Hundreds of abandoned and unpaid migrant workers for up to 4 months in Singapore can get S$200 each until they’re re-hired into new jobs

SINGAPORE: Around 400 migrant workers in Singapore who have gone unpaid for months will each receive S$200 in emergency support as labour groups step up efforts to help them through the crisis.

The assistance comes as the workers, many from construction and engineering firms, wait for new jobs after their employers allegedly failed to pay salaries. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will also issue special passes so they can remain in Singapore while looking for new employment.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) will jointly provide S$100 in cash and S$100 in FairPrice vouchers to eligible workers who are MWC members or sign up for membership, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (June 24).

Labour groups move quickly to support affected workers

Speaking during a visit to Tuas View Dormitory on Wednesday (June 24), Ng Chee Meng, Secretary-General of NTUC, said around 150 job vacancies from about 40 construction employers had already been secured within two days.

Mr Ng said NTUC was working closely with MOM to recover unpaid salaries for workers and stressed that employers must be held accountable when they fail to pay workers or abandon them.

The latest developments follow Monday’s incident, when more than 100 workers employed by KPA Engineering and SK Industries sought help at MOM’s service centre in Bendemeer after months without receiving their wages.

Many workers reportedly couldn’t contact their employers. Public records also show links between the companies through a common director.

Workers can stay in Singapore while seeking new jobs

Also present during the dormitory visit was Dinesh Vasu Dash, Minister of State for Manpower. He said MOM treats such cases seriously and is investigating the employers involved. He added that many workers shared difficult personal situations, including debts and families struggling without their income.

Most workers are reportedly owed between one and four months of wages. While acknowledging that the S$200 support is modest, Mr Dinesh said it should help workers cover daily essentials, including food and phone credit, so they can stay in touch with their families.

Mr Dinesh also assured workers they would be allowed to remain in Singapore under special passes until they secure new jobs. Those whose dormitory stays end will be moved to MOM’s onboarding centre in Sengkang, ensuring they continue to have accommodation while job searching.

Most of the affected workers have experience in construction or air-conditioning installation, sectors where demand for workers is strong.

Families back home are paying the price

Behind the figures are families who have been driven into financial hardship. One worker, Mr Jayasankar Vinothkumar, said he supports his wife, two children and elderly parents in India. After going unpaid for three months, his daughter has missed school because the family couldn’t afford the fees.

Mr Jayasankar estimates he is owed about S$3,200 and said his family has taken on significant debt after already selling jewellery to pay his recruitment costs.

Another worker, Mr Islam Md Rafiul, who has worked in Singapore for six months, said he has only been paid for half of that time. Earning about S$800 to S$850 a month, he usually sends most of his wages home to Bangladesh.

After receiving only S$200 this month, Mr Rafiul said there was nothing left to send to his family, who are now relying on savings and his father’s income.

Despite their difficulties, both workers welcomed the support from MWC and MOM, particularly the promise of transfers to new employers.

Holding employers accountable for unpaid workers

Singapore relies heavily on migrant workers to support its construction and infrastructure sectors. Cases involving unpaid wages are relatively uncommon but draw close public attention because they highlight the financial risks workers face when employers fail to meet their obligations.

The quick response by NTUC, MWC, and MOM shows how labour groups and government agencies can work together to provide immediate relief while investigations continue. Even so, the bigger task will be ensuring workers recover the wages they have already earned and that employers found responsible are held accountable.

At the end of the day, emergency aid helps workers survive, but paying wages on time is the real responsibility of every employer. When that duty is ignored, swift enforcement is just as important as financial support.