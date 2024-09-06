SINGAPORE: A new policy by NTUC FairPrice, which curbs the use of personal bags and trolleys before payment, has ignited a wave of criticism online as customers voice concerns over the practicality and implications of having to juggle supermarket baskets and trolleys without the convenience of placing items directly into their own bags.

The use of personal bags and trolleys in local supermarkets spiked in July this year when the Government mandated that larger supermarket operators with annual turnover of more than $100 million must charge at least five cents for each disposable carrier bag provided at their supermarkets.

This has led many shoppers to bring their own reusable bags and trolleys in order to avoid the additional charges that could add up depending on how many bags are used.

Just as Singaporeans are adapting to using their own reusable bags in supermarkets, NTUC FairPrice appears to have riled up customers by enacting a new rule that shoppers can only use their personal bags and trolleys after they have paid for the items they are purchasing – not while they are in the store, shopping.

FairPrice staff members will also perform random purchase verifications, leading to concerns online that the labour-movement linked chain is treating customers like “idiots and criminals” instead of giving them the dignity they deserve.

The criticism arose after a notice displayed in a FairPrice Finest outlet was photographed and posted on Reddit. The notice stated: Personal bags and trolleys can only be used after payment. To ensure a safe and enjoyable shopping experience, our team may perform random purchase verifications. Please note any shoplifting incidents will be reported to the police. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

Over 700 Singaporeans online upvoted a comment by Reddit user delulytric, who pointed out: “I humbly curse the NTUC self-checkout counters. Unlike CS/Giant’s self-checkout counters which treat customers like responsible adults, NTUC ones treat customers like idiots and criminals.”

Another netizen, u/elissy86, said: “As much as I understand their concern, it is inconvenient to pull my empty trolley with one hand, hold a basket on the other, and try to put items into the basket.”

Calling the policy “seriously dumb,” u/princemousey1 added: “So they want me to bring my own bags instead of using plastic bags, then obviously I will put the purchases into the bag that I’ve already brought and am carrying for this very purpose, right.”

Amid the wave of frustration, some netizens have questioned the logic behind the policy. User u/adept1onreddit pointed out, “As long as you haven’t exited the store, you haven’t stolen anything, regardless of where you put it.” This comment received close to 400 upvotes, highlighting the shared sentiment of confusion over the policy’s purpose.

The supermarket chain’s decision to conduct random purchase verifications has also drawn backlash, with some shoppers feeling that it implies a lack of trust in customers. Concerns have been raised that FairPrice is treating its patrons unfairly by assuming the worst of them, rather than offering the dignity of a smooth and respectful shopping experience.

Some Singaporeans are calling for a review of the policy, urging NTUC FairPrice to reconsider its approach in light of the frustrations it could cause.

