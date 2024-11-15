;
Home News

NTU scientists develop AI-driven technology to detect tree decay

ByJewel Stolarchuk

November 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: Scientists at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore, with backing from Singapore’s National Parks Board (NParks), are advancing a pioneering artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool designed to detect cavities and decay inside tree trunks.

This innovative technology holds promise for safeguarding urban trees by identifying internal defects early, which could prevent unexpected tree failures and enhance safety.

At the core of this project is a newly developed prototype, constructed within NTU’s laboratories. It employs a radar system that uses microwaves to scan the inside of a tree trunk. The data collected from the radar scan undergoes advanced signal processing, which removes noise and sharpens the results.

This refined data is then analyzed by a deep learning AI model capable of detecting and highlighting any structural defects within the trunk. The entire process, from initial scan to detection, takes just three to four minutes.

Testing on freshly cut Angsana tree trunks—a species commonly found along Singapore’s roadsides—demonstrated that the prototype is remarkably effective. It identified structural defects in trunk samples with an accuracy rate of 96 percent, a promising indicator of the system’s potential reliability in real-world applications.

See also  Lawsuit filed against LTA, NParks by motorcyclist who collided with sambar deer

Researchers at NTU are currently finetuning the prototype, with hopes that it can eventually be deployed across Singapore to regularly monitor the health of urban trees.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

More than half of Singapore consumers say they would switch telcos if met with poor customer service

November 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

StarHub’s Q3 profit rises by 11.1% YoY, while Singtel reports 42% drop in half-year earnings

November 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Taxi driver overcharges by S$1 but gets angry when confronted

November 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Lifestyle

Japanese man follows a “decision-free” lifestyle for 15 years to clear his mind

November 15, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Singaporeans agree the country would be a kinder place to live in if the weather was cooler

November 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Technology

Foxconn reports 14% Q3 profit jump, expects AI servers to account for 50% of total server revenue in 2025

November 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

AMD to cut about 1,000 jobs in effort to focus on AI market

November 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.