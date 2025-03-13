SINGAPORE: After nearly a year of relentless job hunting, a disheartened polytechnic graduate has taken to social media to share his struggles.

In his post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, he revealed that despite sending out “countless applications, tweaking his CV multiple times, and even trying to reach out to recruiters”, his efforts have been in vain.

More often than not, he finds himself completely ignored, and on the rare occasion that he does receive a response, it is just another rejection email.

“I’ve been unemployed for almost a year now, and I’m really starting to feel stuck. I have no prior job experience, and I’ve been applying to countless entry-level positions, but I either get ignored or rejected. I’ve tried applying for jobs outside my field of interest, but nothing seems to work,” he continued.

As time passed without any progress, he even considered taking on part-time work as a temporary solution, hoping to gain some form of experience while continuing his job search. However, even these applications led nowhere.

“They don’t seem to get back to me,” he said. “But now I feel like it’s too late to be applying for part-time jobs since it’s already been almost a year and I should start working full time.”

To explore alternative paths, he also applied to university, thinking that furthering his education could open new doors for him. But due to his low GPA, his application was rejected, dealing yet another blow to his already dwindling confidence.

With no clear way forward, he turned to the online community for guidance, asking: “For those who have been in a similar situation, how did you get out of it? Any tips or suggestions would really help because I’m starting to feel pretty lost.”

“Start learning a new skill”

In the comments, a lot of users reassured the poly grad that the job market is just brutal right now, especially for fresh grads with little to no experience. Some even shared that they were in the same boat, struggling to land a job despite sending out tons of applications.

One user said, “Oh, same as me. High five, brother! Hope you get a job soon!”

Another wrote, “I’m a diploma holder, completed NS, and am currently completing my part-time psych degree at a local Uni while having almost 3 years of full-time work experience. Yet the job market currently is so so bad, you’re not the only one.”

A third remarked, “There are many like you. It’s not you, but just the job market is so bad ‘cause this year’s likely to have recession.”

Others, however, speculated that there might be more to the situation than just the tough job market. Some suggested that if the poly grad wasn’t even getting interviews, the issue could lie with his resume.

One commented, “If you’re not getting an interview, it means your resume has issues. Revise your resume to fit the JD, highlight good things about yourself and your achievements.”

A few also encouraged him to make use of his time by picking up new skills. One user advised him, “I’m not sure if you’d take this advice well, but I’d say get your hands dirty and start learning a new skill. It can be anything from plumbing to handyman work. As you’ve mentioned, you’ve been jobless for close to a year.

Hate to be so blunt but what have you done in that time? Have you tried upgrading yourself by staying relevant? Taking up courses that will help increase your value to any company? I know the job market is bad right now but maybe, just maybe, we’re being a bit too picky with what we want.”

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)