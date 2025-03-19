SINGAPORE: If you and your partner are dreaming of a wedding that blends timeless tradition with modern elegance, then you’re in for some exciting news!

Grand Shanghai, Singapore’s only Shanghainese-themed wedding venue, has partnered with Annabel Law Productions, one of the country’s most established photography and videography studios, to offer couples an immersive, heritage-rich wedding experience.

This package includes a seven-course Shanghainese feast featuring exquisite, tradition-inspired dishes, along with premium alcohol and food tasting sessions to ensure every detail is just right. To make the occasion even more special, couples will also enjoy a luxurious hotel stay, creating the perfect setting for a truly unforgettable celebration.

And, of course, every heartfelt moment will be beautifully captured by Annabel Law Productions, so you can relive your big day for years to come.

The best part? This exclusive package is priced at just S$166.80++ per guest with a minimum of 200 guests, bringing the total to S$39,988.64. Considering that many couples spend up to S$70,000, according to Tall Rock Capital, this is an incredible opportunity to create a stunning and memorable wedding without overspending.

Young Singaporean couples are falling in love with wedding traditions again

You might be scratching your head and thinking, “Why on earth would I want a tradition-themed wedding when modern, Western-style weddings are all the rage right now?”

Well, surprise, surprise! It turns out many younger couples are diving back into tradition, not because their parents are breathing down their necks, but because they genuinely want to honour their roots and involve their families in a meaningful way.

A 2023 survey by The Wedding Scoop revealed that a whopping 65% of Singaporean couples are including at least three traditional customs in their big day, and another 54% say they do so specifically to honour their families.

Some of the most cherished traditions include the iconic tea ceremony, where couples serve tea to their elders as a sign of gratitude and respect, and the exchanging of betrothal gifts, also known as the Guo Da Li ceremony. Grand banquets, too, remain a staple in Chinese weddings, with families and friends gathering to celebrate the couple’s union over an elaborate feast.

Another tradition that has stood the test of time is the gifting of gold jewellery. Despite soaring gold prices, this remains a popular practice, as gold symbolises prosperity, blessings, and a bright future for the newlyweds.

It’s not just about the rituals either; there’s also a growing love for traditional wedding outfits. Rental shops for traditional costumes have seen a spike in demand for the last two years, as more couples are opting for cultural attire like qipao, kua, and Tang suits.

So, if you’re still second-guessing whether a traditional wedding is “too old-fashioned”, don’t. Tradition doesn’t mean being stuck in the past. It means celebrating who you are, where you come from, and the people who matter most. Many young couples are realising this, which is why they’re choosing to embrace these traditions in their own unique way.

