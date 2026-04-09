‘Not a single interview’: Over-50 professionals say job search has been tough despite accepting lower pay

SINGAPORE: The job search has become a disheartening ordeal for a group of highly qualified professionals in Singapore, all over the age of 50.

A younger former colleague shared their situation on the r/singaporejobs forum on Tuesday (Mar 7), explaining that the group has struggled to secure interviews or job offers since being retrenched about six months ago.

“These are well-qualified people with good track records in finance, engineering, and IT roles. They’re sending out applications on LinkedIn, WSQ, CareersFuture, etc., but not a single interview among them for the past 6 months,” she said, adding that she has been offering support where she can.

She also noted that they previously earned over S$12,000 a month, placing them in the higher income bracket. But in light of their current situation, they have adjusted their expectations and are now willing to consider salaries between S$5,000 and S$8,000.

Unsure if this is simply bad luck or something more widespread, she asked others, “Is this common? Anyone over 50 got any positive replies?”

“Age bias is still a thing.”

For some time now, ageism has been a real concern for older workers in Singapore.

A 2020 study by payroll and HR firm ADP found that in the city-state, workers over 55 or under 24 are far more likely to face age discrimination compared to their counterparts in other regions.

Several users in the discussion thread agreed with these findings, with one individual saying, “Singapore is an ageist society… For those above 40, if they’re laid off, it will be very difficult to get another job role.”

Another commented, “Yeah, it’s pretty common these days for folks over 50 to have a tough time getting responses. Age bias is still a thing.”

They added, “One thing that might help is updating their resumes and LinkedIn profiles to show off recent skills or certifications. Even a little rebranding can make a difference. Networking is really important too, so try to reach out to personal connections or past colleagues to see if they know of any openings.”

A third user shared, “Yes, I am in the IT industry and have been sending resumes for the past six months but very few interviews only. The market is bad right now, and the IT industry is the worst!”

A fourth said, “Even those below 50 and above 40 years are having a difficult time. I was one of them.”

Not everyone agreed, however. Some argued that the difficulties aren’t limited to older job seekers. “The job market is very bad right now; age is probably not the issue,” one wrote. “I’ve been looking for work since last year, September, and I only managed to secure a job around late February this year.”

Why employers are reluctant to hire older job candidates

According to an article by The Happy Mondays Co., a career coaching and organisational development firm, there are three main reasons why employers are reluctant to hire older job candidates.

The first is the fear that older workers might be inflexible or set in their ways. Employers worry that they will be reluctant to change old processes or consider new ideas.

The second factor is money. Older candidates often come with higher salary expectations because of their years of experience, and some employers see that as a financial burden.

Finally, there is the assumption that workers aged 40 to 50 might struggle with new technologies or digital tools. Employers sometimes believe they are behind the times, even when this is not actually the case.

Career experts suggest that for those struggling to find work because of their age, it helps to upskill, get comfortable with digital tools, and keep up with emerging trends in their industry. They also recommend staying visible and active on LinkedIn, as well as emphasising transferable skills and career growth on their CV or profile, rather than simply listing years of experience.

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