;
International

Noem rejects Trump’s verdict and is still hopeful for a VP ticket in November

ByAsir F

June 1, 2024
noem-rejects-trump’s-verdict-and-is-still-hopeful-for-a-vp-ticket-in-november

Noem

In the wake of Donald Trump’s defeat in the hush money trial against Stormy Daniels, South Dakota’s GOP Gov. Kristi Noem defended the former President perhaps in an attempt to boost her already weak chances of getting on the vice-presidential ticket for the Republicans. Trump saw his conviction on 34 felony counts on Thursday become a reality, but Noem rejects the verdict.

“Massively conflicted, Biden donor and Liberal judge + stacked jury with unconstitutional jury instructions + radical leftist prosecutor = wrongful conviction. President Trump did nothing wrong, and even the liberal media knows it.

“The judge violated Trump’s constitutional rights and did everything in his power to get this outcome despite the clear evidence Trump was innocent. No doubt Trump will be easily vindicated soon as the case will obviously be overturned on appeal,” she reportedly said.

Newsmax says she also mentioned she is a potential vice presidential candidate on  Donald Trump’s November ticket.

Noem and controversies

Meanwhile, the controversial South Dakota Governor’s visit to Cape Canaveral attracted Democratic protesters who opposed her keynote speech at a Brevard County Republican Party event. Noem’s invitation came amid backlash for her book’s account of shooting a family dog that attacked chickens.

Her statements and actions, including derogatory comments about Native American leaders, led all nine South Dakota tribes to ban her from their reservations.

Noem’s controversial stance has sparked bipartisan criticism and led to the formation of a “dog-lovers” congressional caucus. Despite this, Brevard Republican Executive Committee Chairman Rick Lacey defended the invitation, highlighting strong ticket sales for the event.

Nearly 40 percent of South Dakota residents said Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R) shooting of her dog was justified after the governor faced backlash over sharing the story in her new memoir, according to a new poll.

About 38 percent of South Dakotans described the shooting of her nearly 14-month-old hunting dog as justified, while about 58 percent said it was not justified, according to a poll published by the Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy and co-sponsored by South Dakota News Watch.

Cover Photo: Wiki

Read More News

The side hustle and mastering the art of “over-employment”

The post Noem rejects Trump’s verdict and is still hopeful for a VP ticket in November appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

US lawmakers raise concerns over Hong Kong’s role in money laundering and sanctions evasion

November 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
International

Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, proposes fines of up to A$49.5M for platforms

November 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Business

Singapore brands looking to reach more Chinese shoppers should tap into Xiaohongshu, Tmall Global, and JD Worldwide—analysts

December 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Technology

Singapore sees 240% surge in GenAI course enrollments as employers demand tech-savvy talent

December 12, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Shared office space demand hits five-year low, leaving operators scrambling for new growth strategies

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Health

Study suggests better sleep for preschoolers could alleviate emotional and behavioral issues in primary school

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.