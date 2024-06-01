In the wake of Donald Trump’s defeat in the hush money trial against Stormy Daniels, South Dakota’s GOP Gov. Kristi Noem defended the former President perhaps in an attempt to boost her already weak chances of getting on the vice-presidential ticket for the Republicans. Trump saw his conviction on 34 felony counts on Thursday become a reality, but Noem rejects the verdict.

“Massively conflicted, Biden donor and Liberal judge + stacked jury with unconstitutional jury instructions + radical leftist prosecutor = wrongful conviction. President Trump did nothing wrong, and even the liberal media knows it.

“The judge violated Trump’s constitutional rights and did everything in his power to get this outcome despite the clear evidence Trump was innocent. No doubt Trump will be easily vindicated soon as the case will obviously be overturned on appeal,” she reportedly said.

Newsmax says she also mentioned she is a potential vice presidential candidate on Donald Trump’s November ticket.

Noem and controversies