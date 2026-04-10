‘No new layoffs’: Amazon denies viral report, but workers remain uneasy

A report that went viral on Wednesday, claiming that another 14,000 employees could face the axe in May, was promptly denied by Amazon.

On Thursday, the company said it was fake news, but employees are now saying they are traumatised following the January 2026 layoff of 16,000 workers.

The denial by Amazon was published on Mint. “These reports are false and not based in fact,” the company said.

On Wednesday, a post on Blind claimed that this information was from an insider who said these job cuts will come with a “lot of restructuring.”

It also said the information about the job cuts is being closely guarded by the company.

Still on Blind, a user posted the following: “They straight up denied it and said to the press? It’s false and not based on fact. Maybe it’s not happening?

“I feel like I’m an over-traumatised employee, and even though the company has made this statement | have a lot of distrust. Do you think Amazon employees are safe?”

Another user showed how uncertain the workers are: “No confirmed layoff plan” Weasel word alert! Meaning, they are still working on it, and the doc has not yet been approved by Jassy (that happens next week),”

Another user chipped in, saying: “Nobody trusts this place anymore, especially after leadership showed their true face with the rise of AI and how they feel about high-quality product.”

In June 2025, the company’s CEO, Andy Jassy, had claimed in a memo to staff that with AI getting integrated across the company’s functioning, Amazon “will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today”.

On January 28, 2026, Amazon confirmed it is cutting 16,000 corporate jobs globally.

The company then said that it was part of an initiative to reduce bureaucracy, increase efficiency, and pivot toward artificial intelligence (AI).

These cuts were internally dubbed “Project Dawn.” It represented a significant restructuring effort, bringing total job losses to 30,000 since October 2025.

Amazon is not the only tech company that has laid off thousands of workers in recent months.

Oracle recently fired around 30,000 employees (including 12,000 Indians) by sending them an email at 6 am.

Microsoft, TCS, and Accenture have also laid off thousands recently.