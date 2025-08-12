Ninja Van lays off 12% of local workforce in latest restructuring exercise

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based logistics company Ninja Van has laid off about 12% of its local staff, in what it described as part of a long-term plan to strengthen its business model and ensure sustainable growth.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (12 Aug), the company said it had “strategically restructured” its team and reviewed all positions to determine whether they aligned with its future business needs.

A spokesperson told CNA, “Unfortunately, despite our efforts to minimise impact, we were unable to avoid layoffs and this has impacted an estimate of 12 per cent of our colleagues in Singapore.”

Employees whose roles were affected but who had relevant skills were considered for transfers to other departments, though Ninja Van acknowledged that layoffs were ultimately unavoidable.

The retrenchment exercise affects only local employees. Those impacted will receive severance packages, extended health insurance and mental health support until 31 December, as well as a one-year extension of their employee stock option exercise period, up from the standard 30 days. Career transition support will also be provided.

Ninja Van said the restructuring aims to streamline headquarters functions so the company can focus resources on key growth areas, including technology-driven business-to-business replenishment services and cold chain logistics. The company stressed that core delivery operations and other services would continue without disruption.

This is not the first time Ninja Van has cut staff. In April and July last year, the company carried out two rounds of layoffs, affecting its regional technology team and local team respectively.