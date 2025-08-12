// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
28.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Ninja Van lays off 12% of local workforce in latest restructuring exercise

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based logistics company Ninja Van has laid off about 12% of its local staff, in what it described as part of a long-term plan to strengthen its business model and ensure sustainable growth.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (12 Aug), the company said it had “strategically restructured” its team and reviewed all positions to determine whether they aligned with its future business needs.

A spokesperson told CNA, “Unfortunately, despite our efforts to minimise impact, we were unable to avoid layoffs and this has impacted an estimate of 12 per cent of our colleagues in Singapore.”

Employees whose roles were affected but who had relevant skills were considered for transfers to other departments, though Ninja Van acknowledged that layoffs were ultimately unavoidable.

The retrenchment exercise affects only local employees. Those impacted will receive severance packages, extended health insurance and mental health support until 31 December, as well as a one-year extension of their employee stock option exercise period, up from the standard 30 days. Career transition support will also be provided.

See also  Credible Opposition Policies: More transparency needed to tackle these issues

Ninja Van said the restructuring aims to streamline headquarters functions so the company can focus resources on key growth areas, including technology-driven business-to-business replenishment services and cold chain logistics. The company stressed that core delivery operations and other services would continue without disruption.

This is not the first time Ninja Van has cut staff. In April and July last year, the company carried out two rounds of layoffs, affecting its regional technology team and local team respectively.

Hot this week

Business

IMDA to review Keppel’s proposed sale of M1 stake to Simba

SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will assess...
Malaysia

Malaysia’s first large-scale data centre water reclamation plant opens in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has marked another milestone in sustainable...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Off-duty SCDF officer killed in Punggol Highway accident; 15-year-old passenger injured

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old full-time Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)...

After rebuttal from Ong Ye Kung on Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre, KF Seetoh invites him to ‘Kopi… so u get a fuller picture’

Disclaimer: The following report contains statements and allegations made...

Over 97,000 Malaysians have become Singapore citizens since 2015

SINGAPORE: According to Malaysia’s Home Ministry, nearly 100,000 Malaysians...

Forum on reimagining Singapore’s electoral system set for Aug 23

SINGAPORE: A discussion on electoral reform will be held...

Business

Singapore Politics

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

Acting Transport Minister says spate of train service disruptions are ‘disappointing for all of us, and we can and will do better.’

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has called the...

© The Independent Singapore