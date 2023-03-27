Nine arrested for drug-related crimes in joint blitz by CNB and police

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) revealed this week that nine persons were arrested for suspicion in a joint enforcement operation conducted from 13 to 17 March 2023. At least two of the nine arrested are above the age of 60.

The enforcement operation was jointly led by officers from Woodlands Police Division and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), and aimed to clamp down on illegal activities in Yishun, Sembawang, Woodlands and Marsiling, including illegal gambling, drug-related offences and other offences.

Seven men, aged between 24 and 66, and a 60-year-old woman, were arrested for suspected drug-related offences. Four Ziplock packets containing about 28.6 grams of brown granular substances believed to be controlled drugs, a mobile phone and some assorted drug paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits, according to the police.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested for allegedly gambling with an unlicensed gambling service provider.

The SPF said in a press statement: “The Police and CNB take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting and drug-related activities. Members of the public are advised to steer clear of such activities. Individuals found to be involved in such illicit activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Investigations are ongoing.

