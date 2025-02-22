KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, Coupang Play’s latest drama, Newtopia, is making waves, setting a record for the platform’s most-watched series. Since its premiere on Feb 7, the show’s gripping plot and high-stakes tension have captivated audiences.

The story follows soldier Jae Yoon (Park Jung Min) and his girlfriend Young Joo (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo) as they struggle to reunite while navigating a zombie-infested Seoul. Newtopia has also achieved international success, ranking in the TOP 10 across 54 countries on Prime Video, with its global popularity continuing to rise.

Intense turning point

The Feb 14 release of Episode 3 marked an intense turning point. As the zombie outbreak escalated, the romance between Jae Yoon and Young Joo deepened, drawing viewers further into the narrative.

In this episode, both Jae Yoon’s and Young Joo’s groups fought to survive. Jae Yoon’s team barely made it to a rooftop military base, but the tension soared when Chef Jung (Park Kwang Jae), a former hotel chef, turned into a zombie.

Suspense intensified

The fierce battle included survival tactics like makeshift weapons, firearms, and martial arts. As more members succumbed to the infection, the suspense intensified. Meanwhile, Young Joo’s team sought refuge at a police station but was ambushed by zombies. Determined to reunite with Jae Yoon, Young Joo, Jin Wook (Kang Young Seok), and Alex (Lee Hak Joo) braved the dangerous streets of Gangnam.

Resonates deeply with audiences

In a heartfelt moment, Young Joo sent Jae Yoon a message: “I’m coming to the tower now.” Overcome with emotion, Jae Yoon was moved to tears. Even amidst chaos, their love story resonates deeply with audiences.

New episodes of Newtopia air every Friday at 8 PM KST on Coupang Play and Prime Video.

Park Jung Min, born on March 24, 1987, is a versatile South Korean actor and author. He is known for his impactful roles in films like Bleak Night, Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet, and Deliver Us from Evil. Alongside his acting, he has succeeded as an author with his best-selling book, A Useful Person.