New York, one of the sanctuary cities for illegal migrants in the United States has recently done something that is rather strange for them. It appears that they are evicting the earlier migrant families coming into the city to make room for the new influx of illegal migrants. For obvious reasons, conservatives are unhappy at this as well.

Breitbart states, New York Mayor Eric Adams has initiated the eviction of the first migrant families residing in city-funded hotel rooms, targeting those who exceeded the 60-day housing limit announced in October. Approximately 40 families at the Row NYC hotel were served eviction notices, signalling the beginning of a broader plan to implement similar measures across the city.

Despite the evictions, Adams vows to continue providing free housing for migrants and pledges to keep migrant families within the same school regions to maintain access to education. However, the eviction policy is under scrutiny by City Comptroller Brad Lander, who is investigating whether Adams adequately communicated the changes to affected individuals.

New York evicting illegal migrants in city-funded hotel rooms

Remarkable. Nothing makes you feel worse than working for a living to pay your bills whilst knowing the same government that demands that of you is giving everything you pay for for free to people who shouldn’t even be in the country. — Anther (@antherricheen) January 11, 2024

A viral video on X shows a man interviewing an illegal migrant regarding his stay in a New York hotel. Apparently, he has been staying there for 7 months, and every night, the room is paid for by the government. Americans are upset at the sight of this as this is the same government that would crack down hard on them if they were to pay their bills late.

it’s not. it’s bullshit — Mountain Man (@mtn_livin) January 11, 2024

X users are complaining that it is unfair that Americans themselves are struggling to pay their own bills, while illegals are getting accommodations for free. Furthermore, it seems that this will hit against Biden’s re-election campaign big time as even the liberals are slowly getting annoyed at this situation.

This is disgraceful and offensive to every immigrant who came here legally, as well as all of the other people who have tried for decades to legally immigrate to the US. If you come into the US illegally, you should be deported. Period. I’m saying this as an Arab-American. — Zakaria Kortam | زكريا قرطام (@ZakariaKortam) January 10, 2024

A congresswoman claims that she needs more illegal migrants in her area in order to have more people in her district. Migrants who came to the country legally are feeling insulted at how the Democrats are running the show. Those who came in legally had to go through the stringent process of being allowed into America, while illegals seem to be getting everything with ease.

Read More News

The post New York evicting illegal migrants residing in city-funded hotel rooms to make room for new ones appeared first on The Independent News.