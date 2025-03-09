SINGAPORE—To support the involuntarily unemployed, a new “activities-based” scheme has been introduced to provide monthly payouts to eligible job seekers while they search for new employment opportunities. The SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme, set to launch in mid-April, will allocate $200 million to support individuals who are retrenched, dismissed, or unable to work due to illness, injury, or company closures. It is expected to benefit about 60,000 people annually, representing over 60% of the involuntarily unemployed in Singapore.

Payouts and eligibility criteria

According to the latest Straits Times report, the new initiative promises payouts of up to $6,000 over six months for eligible job seekers who actively engage in employment-related activities. These activities include attending career coaching, participating in job-matching services, updating resumes, and attending career fairs. Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon emphasised that the scheme is designed to help individuals regain confidence and re-enter the workforce with the skills and support they need.

To qualify, applicants must have been unemployed for at least one month and earned $5,000 or less a month in the last 12 months before unemployment. They must also not live in a property with an annual value above $31,000, as the scheme primarily targets lower- and middle-income workers.

Structured activities to facilitate job search

Participants in the scheme will need to engage in specific activities that are proven to aid in the job search process. In the first month, job seekers can qualify for the initial payout by completing activities such as attending a career fair, updating their resume, or participating in a career coaching session. If they do not secure employment in the first month, they can continue with activities like submitting job applications or attending employment-related workshops to qualify for subsequent payouts.

Dr Koh emphasised that this scheme is more than just financial assistance; it provides a structured framework to guide job seekers and equip them with the tools and knowledge needed to land a job. Furthermore, individuals facing financial challenges can also access additional support through ComCare, ensuring that they have a safety net while transitioning back into the workforce.

Complementary support programmes and career development opportunities

In addition to the new Jobseeker Support scheme, various programmes have been introduced to assist workers in advancing their careers. The Polaris programme, for example, offers personalised career guidance from certified career coaches. Since its launch in November 2023, more than 620 workers have participated in the programme, with over 90% reporting improved clarity and confidence in their career planning.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng also highlighted the importance of lifelong learning and development, noting that formal education alone is insufficient to navigate a rapidly changing job market. Through initiatives like the SkillsFuture Level-up Programme and the NTUC Company Training Committee Grant, workers can gain further training and skills to enhance their career prospects. At the same time, employers can support their employees’ career growth.

As these programmes and schemes continue to roll out, the focus is clear — empowering workers to thrive in an ever-evolving job landscape. The government’s efforts are part of a broader commitment to fostering career resilience and helping individuals take proactive steps in managing their careers at every stage.