Photo: Facebook / Adrian Wong - MY SG Roadtrip - Eat, Play, Stay Malaysia!
Malaysia
1 min.Read

New QR code customs system faces glitches on first day of expansion at Johor checkpoints

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: Malaysia’s new QR code-based customs clearance system encountered multiple technical issues on its first day of expanded implementation at two major land checkpoints in Johor.

The National Immigration Integration System, known as MyNIISe, was launched to streamline border clearance for motorcyclists, pedestrians, and bus passengers travelling between Malaysia and Singapore and allows users to register and input passport details via the MyNIISe mobile app, which then generates a QR code to be scanned during customs clearance.

According to The Star, the system was rolled out on seven motorcycle lanes at the Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor Bahru. However, only one lane was reported to be functioning properly on the first day of activation. At the Sultan Abu Bakar Building, which serves as the Second Link crossing between Malaysia and Singapore, only two out of eight motorcycle lanes in the system were operational.

The systems installed at bus halls and car lanes at both checkpoints were not affected by the glitches.

Reports suggest that the disruptions were due to technical malfunctions, and authorities are working to rectify the issues as quickly as possible.

Johor Public Works, Transportation, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohd Fazli said that approximately 250,000 people have downloaded the MyNIISe app so far, with 82,000 having completed registration. He added that the majority of registered users are Singaporeans.

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

