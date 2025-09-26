New MP says this is the ‘best time in SG to start & raise a family,’ but many disagree

SINGAPORE: In a speech in Parliament on Sept 24, Cassandra Lee (PAP-West Coast–Jurong West) spoke on a number of topics, including young families in Singapore, the challenges of technology, and connecting with the elderly.

Ms Lee, a first-time Parliamentarian, spoke on restructuring childcare leave, making flexible work arrangements that work for both mothers and fathers, and providing better support for parents when their children get sick.

“We can reshape how society and workplaces see parenthood and families by bringing to light not just its challenges but also its deep joys and meaning that it brings,” she said.

She also said it is “perhaps the best time in Singapore to start and raise a family, because the Government is listening, learning, and determined to act.”

With four out of 10 young people saying that stress is the biggest reason why they don’t want to have children, she added that they should not be made to choose between work and family, but be empowered to “thrive in both.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petir.sg (@petir.sg)

Historic low birth rate

In 2024, Singapore’s total fertility rate (TFR) was 0.97, which means that, on average, each woman is expected to have less than one child. The replacement level TRF, meanwhile, is around 2.1. Last year’s births were also lower in number than in pre-pandemic years. Moreover, the median age of first-time mothers in Singapore is now 31.9, showing that they are choosing to have children later.

Reactions online to Ms Lee

There have been many reactions to Ms Lee’s remarks, in particular to her calling the present the best time to have a family.

“$1 million HDB flats, the most expensive cost of living in human history, and the most overworked and stressed nation in SEA. Definitely the best time to start a family!” wrote one.

“When change has become a norm in our life and uncertainties are evolving and dynamic, is this the best time to raise a family?” asked another.

On Reddit, a user on the platform cited a CNA report on the 2021 Marriage and Parenthood Survey, which said, “One of the main reasons for not having more children was financial cost, with 64% of married respondents citing that as one of the top three reasons.”

Another wrote that many young Singaporeans don’t have time to start a family “because of the workaholic culture that has been ingrained in our society… not to mention having houses getting smaller in size and having the cost of living grow exponentially faster than salaries.”

A Reddit user had a more succinct comment, writing, “Just need more time and less work.” /TISG

Read also: Young Singaporeans say SG’s high cost of living may be the top reason for Singapore’s low birth rate