New landlord faces dilemma: Accept higher rent from troublesome tenant or start fresh?

MALAYSIA: A first-time landlord in Malaysia has turned to Reddit with a dilemma that many property owners will find familiar: whether to renew a tenancy with a problematic but now financially attractive tenant, or hold firm and start fresh with someone new.

Posted in the r/MalaysianPF subreddit, the post lays out a year’s worth of frustration: late rent payments, unpaid utility bills that triggered warning notices from TNB and the condo management, and damage to a near-new unit that had only received its Vacant Possession less than a year ago. These include damage to the bathroom ceiling, cabinets, sink, toilet, and door handles, all of which the landlord has since repaired at their own expense.

Two months ago, the landlord gave the current tenant notice that the tenancy would not be renewed, and the tenant agreed. A new prospective tenant has since been found at RM1,500 (S$474) per month, conditional on the installation of a fridge.

Then came the curveball. Upon learning that a new tenant had been found, the current tenant suddenly offered to renew at RM1,550 per month, which is more than 10% increase from the existing RM1,400 rent.

The financial case for staying with the current tenant

The landlord acknowledges the offer is tempting. Renewing would mean no agent fees for a new tenancy, no need to buy a fridge, and no risk of a vacancy period eating into rental income. On paper, it would actually be the path with the least financial resistance.

However, the track record tells a different story.

The timing of the counteroffer is hard to ignore. The current tenant showed no interest in renewing until a replacement was found, which may suggest that the motivation is probably less about wanting to stay and more about not wanting to lose the unit. Combined with a year of late payments, neglected utility bills, and property damage, the counteroffer raises the question of whether a higher rent figure actually compensates for the ongoing management burden and financial risk. Would the old tenant be able to pay the increased rent, since they were behind on rent, even with the previous RM1,400 (S$441.96) rate?

The landlord’s actual question

The post shows the landlord’s dilemma: if the new prospective tenant decides not to proceed after viewing the unit, would you go back to the current tenant at RM1,550, or continue searching for someone else even at the risk of vacancy?

It’s a question that gets at something many first-time landlords eventually have to reckon with: whether a higher rent is actually worth more than a tenant who pays on time, keeps the unit in good condition, and doesn’t require constant chasing.

What the Reddit community says

Responses online were split between those who said walk away without hesitation and those who urged a more practical approach.

The majority came down firmly against renewing. “The RM50 extra is not worth the headache. Get a new tenant. If you’re not in need of the money desperately, leave the unit vacant. A problematic tenant is absolutely not worth it,” one Redditor wrote. Their view clearly emphasises how your peace of mind is worth more than a marginal rent increase.

Another netizen echoed the sentiment while offering practical advice on finding better tenants: “Stay away. Recover the unit, turn it around and use Experian to assess the next tenant,” referring to credit assessment tools that landlords can use to screen prospective tenants more rigorously before signing.

A third commenter put it bluntly: “Problematic tenant is not worth it. Better to lose money on a good tenant than earn RM100 to RM200 more on a headache.”

Not everyone agreed, however. One commenter offered a more measured counterpoint that will resonate with landlords who’ve been burned by unknowns before: “There’s no guarantee the new tenant will be better. Better to know the devil and you have the deposit. Just make sure it reflects the new rental rate. Record everything before the new tenancy, [including] pictures and videos, and refresh your inventory list.”

What experienced landlords tend to say

The current tenant’s sudden willingness to pay significantly more only after being told they’re being replaced is itself a data point worth weighing. If the unit were truly worth RM1,550 to them, the question is why that offer didn’t come earlier, and whether the behaviour that defined the past year is likely to change under a new agreement.

For a first-time landlord still learning how to manage a rental property, starting fresh with a tenant who meets commitments from day one, and using tools like credit checks and thorough documentation to reduce the risk, may ultimately be worth more than the short-term savings of avoiding a vacancy period.

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