New IMH study reveals 4 suicide warning signs often missed by loved ones

SINGAPORE: A new study by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) has found that people who die by suicide typically exhibit four warning signs in the week leading up to their deaths, but these signals often go unnoticed by those around them. As a result, families and friends frequently fall into cycles of self-blame and guilt after the loss of their loved ones.

The IMH conducted an in-depth psychological analysis of 73 suicide cases, revealing that 70% of those who took their own lives had faced mental health issues. More than half of them (54%) suffered from depression.

The research also showed that many experienced changes in their physical health before their deaths, with more than half reporting insomnia and difficulties at work in the month prior.

On average, individuals displayed four key warning signs before suicide. These included substance abuse, feelings of anxiety, despair or anger, sudden mood changes, and reckless behaviour.

The study found that 40% of those who died by suicide had made previous attempts, while 12% had put up unusual posts on social media in the days before their deaths.

While these were signs of distress, many families and friends did not realise what they meant until it was too late. These loved ones were often left struggling with guilt later, and some even found themselves battling suicidal thoughts themselves.

The research shed light on social and educational factors linked to suicide cases as well. More than half of the victims had lower educational levels, with many not pursuing university studies after graduating from the Institute of Technical Education.

Around 30% of those who resorted to suicide were unemployed in the year before their deaths and did not engage in hobbies, interests or other activities.

Researchers stress the urgent need for greater awareness of suicide warning signs, as well as stronger community support systems to help those at risk and their families.

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional or mental health issues, help is available.

Mental health helplines

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.)

Counselling helplines

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Online resources

If you are in distress or know someone who needs support, do not hesitate to reach out. You are not alone.