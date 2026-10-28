‘Never too late’: Singaporean, 30, considers university degree after years of financial struggles

Yoko Nicole Villarin | October 28, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Unsplash/Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu (for illustration purposes only) Man sitting inside a cafe

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old Singaporean man who missed out on a university education because of financial difficulties has asked online whether earning a degree is still worth it and whether he is too old to pursue one. In a post on r/askSG, he explained that he came from a financially struggling family and had to cover his own school fees from his polytechnic days. Balancing the cost of his education with his coursework eventually became too much to handle. His parents relied on his siblings for support, and with his siblings having families of their own, he had no financial help to fall back on. Now 30, he feels he is finally in a position to consider furthering his education. He hopes a degree will help him progress in his career, qualify for more job opportunities and meet employers’ minimum academic requirements. Beyond the practical benefits, he also has a genuine interest in learning.

“Since working, I have had a few years of experience in the field, so I know what I want to study,” he wrote. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The only problem, he pointed out, is that if he studies full-time, he’ll lose his monthly income. “I thought of part-time, but I called SUSS, which offers the course I went to; they said the average completion for part-time is 4.5 years…. I was looking at NUS/SMU business school.” “I feel that just because of my struggling family background I shouldn’t deny myself and settle down with doing just ok, hence asking if there’s any wise Redditor that can advise… I don’t have a lot of friends too.”

‘Definitely go for a part-time degree’ Many commenters encouraged the man to pursue a degree, assuring him that 30 was not too old to return to university. One user shared, “I don't think it's too late. I have some classmates who are in their early 30s as well (although we are graduating soon... full-time degree), and their reason for pursuing a degree is so that they have more opportunities career-wise. They're in the same boat as you.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Another commented, “Not too late at all. 30 with real work experience is actually a good time, because you know what you want to study.”

A third added, “Never too late, especially if your company values your experience. Definitely go for a part-time degree while working.” Some, however, were somewhat apprehensive about the man’s plans to pursue a degree. One user said he ought to think about his finances, saying, “Choosing to study full-time will just end up in debt. Also, work experience is more valuable than school textbooks. You are pinning too much hope on university education and will be disappointed.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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Another pointed out, “Degree holders are like too common nowadays; there is no guarantee you will earn higher now, so it depends on how much you are drawing...if you are already higher than average median income, then there is no point in studying a degree anymore.” In other news, a Singaporean fresh graduate has complained about being caught in a frustrating workplace cycle, alleging that her boss encouraged her to ask questions but ignored her when she did, only to later criticise her work and blame her for poor performance. In a post on r/askSingapore, the employee said her first full-time role has been “killing her on the inside.” Read more: SG fresh grad says boss tells her to ask questions but ignores her, then blames her for poor performance