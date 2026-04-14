Netizens react as to why they choose other places to retire instead of Thailand, which was once known for the best place of retirement

A recent social media reel shared that Thailand earned the title of being the world’s top retirement country for many decades. Back then, retiring in Thailand entailed low living costs, warm weather, top-tier private hospitals, and a cultural embrace that truly welcomed foreigner retirees.

However, the last few years have changed this situation as new foreign income tax rules, stricter visa requirements, and rising costs in Bangkok and Phuket were implemented. As for the country’s direction for travel, Thailand is now pivoting to attract wealthy long-term residents through LTR and Elite visas, and not the budget-conscious retirees who made the country famous for retirement.

It is believed that Thailand has not figured out if this is a smart change or a big mistake. Regardless, the retirees who left the county are now happy living in other places.

With this issue, netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on the said post. One netizen shared his own experience and stated, “I just left Thailand after 8 years. A number of reasons, but seems like they want your money but not you.”

Another comment admitted: “The rich can live everywhere, don’t need to think about Thailand,” and it gained a response stating: “Exactly the point. Thailand’s appeal was never primarily to the wealthy. It was for people whose lifestyle upgrade was genuinely life-changing. Pricing that demographic out doesn’t replace them with millionaires; it just loses them.”

A retiree who is relocating to Thailand remarked that many people are now becoming scared of the stricter laws and income verification, and he thinks that these income requirements will help the country as a whole, keeping the low-income retirees away and not competing with the locals for housing.

One more retiree who has been living in Thailand for 28 years and has been retired for 13 years claimed: “No problem at all, and nobody of whom I know is leaving. Actually, more and more people are coming. From all backgrounds with all kinds of different incomes.”

“I’m not retiring in just one country. I plan to be a nomad around the world, if God says the same. 2-3 months here and there. Wherever life takes me,” another netizen declared.

Regardless of where people choose to retire after years of working, whether in Thailand or in other countries, it is important to remember that true home is where love and joy live. True belongingness does not need to be priced out.