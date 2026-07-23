Netizens call for stricter enforcement after smokers spotted at Bedok North coffee shop

SINGAPORE: What’s with people ignoring the signs nowadays? A social media post has drawn attention after a netizen voiced a complaint about people who were spotted smoking in what was supposed to be a non-smoking area at a coffee shop in Bedok North.

Other people shared their thoughts and opinions about what was posted. One commenter admitted that these types of concerts have been rampant recently, and that it should be reported to the authorities.

Moreover, other people stated that the netizen should have confronted the people, especially if the staff there never did anything to stop them.

“Just remind them not to smoke in the non-smoking area. Or if you’re scared, you can ask the drinks stall people to inform them not to smoke. Sometimes I also forget I’m holding a cigarette. The force of habit is hard to break… All they need is a simple, gentle reminder,” a netizen declared.

One more netizen claimed that there is nothing that one can do to stop these smokers unless there are authorities patrolling for enforcement. If one is brave enough to confront these smokers, they should be ready to quarrel or even have a fight with them.

Others also admitted that the coffee shops should be fined in these instances as well, because their employees should go and tell the customers that it is not a place for smoking.

“It is useless to complain to the NEA/ town council. I have made a complaint with photos of patrons smoking in the non-smoking areas and they just told me that they will continue to monitor,” a comment concluded.

Other related news

In similar news related to employee concerns, there has been a report where a Singaporean shared that a staff member shouted at them when asked to segregate those trays for halal or non-halal.

It was revealed that an older male worker aggressively asked the netizen and her friend to place the trays in their designated areas. However, the netizen’s friend responded sharply, stating that sorting trays was the staff’s responsibility.

Read more about the story here.