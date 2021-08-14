Netizen warns others to double-check when purchasing items online

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public took to Facebook to warn other netizens to be careful when purchasing items online after she realized that the item she received was not what she had ordered.

She posted about her purchase in a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore“.

In her caption, she urged others to be careful when buying things on the internet and explains that she was careless and failed to check the item first.

While she had ordered a “European retro exquisite bone china” coffee set for S$45, she was in for a shock when she received her parcel.

- Advertisement -

She received several cups and a jug infuser instead of the china coffee set she had wanted.

The seller had assured her that the items were new and also said that the netizen would have to pay by cash on delivery.

- Advertisement -

In one of her comments, the netizen mentioned that her son advised her to check the items first to make sure it was what she wanted. However, being too excited, she simply paid for it and opened it in her room.

She also explained that she does not buy items online, only to be cheated when she decided to try it out. She urged others not to buy items online, though there are sellers out there that are authentic.

- Advertisement -

The netizen also mentioned that the seller blocked her afterwards.

Another netizen suggested that the poster contact the courier company promptly to see if the money could be returned to her. Having encountered a similar situation before, the netizen spoke to the courier service, who returned to her house to pick up the parcel and refund her the cash. If the fund has not been transferred to the seller and the buyer can offer proof that the item is different from what was advertised, refunds should be allowed.

After following her advice, the poster shared that she received a reply and was informed that she would receive a refund within a week.

Yet another netizen cautioned others to only purchase from platforms where sellers have reviews and ratings, and where the dispute resolution system is fair to both the seller and the buyer.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg