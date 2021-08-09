Home News Featured News Netizen spots red-pink water flowing in drain at Marsiling

Netizen spots red-pink water flowing in drain at Marsiling

A few netizens urged the poster to bring up the matter to the relevant authorities, such as the National Environment Agency (NEA) or the Public Utilities Board (PUB).

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

Singapore — A member of the public shared a in which alarmingly red water could be seen flowing down a drain on Reddit, a popular social news and forum.

She shared the video to a subreddit known as “r/singapore” to remark on the sight.

According to the netizen, the strange sight occurred in one of Marsiling’s drains. In her caption, she questioned what could have happened to lead to such a strange phenomenon.

“What is going on? Why is the water RED?????” the netizen asked.

Other netizens took to the comments section to share their views and about the sight.

Some netizens remarked that the colour was somewhat similar to that of Bandung, a popular drink in Southeast .

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

A few other netizens joked that this could perhaps be part of a publicity stunt to commemorate the nation’s upcoming 56th birthday.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

Another netizen cleverly quipped that this was part of the process where the red lines for journeys are drawn out on Maps.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

A few netizens also urged the poster to bring up the matter to the relevant authorities, such as the (NEA) or the Public Utilities Board (PUB).

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

Another netizen suggested that the colouring could have been the result of a red algae bloom, but yet another netizen said that the colour was far too vivid and was more likely caused by man-made reasons instead.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

Five years ago, a similar incident occurred in which water in a canal at Jurong West Street 62 turned crimson during an afternoon, shocking in the vicinity since there were no factories nearby. However, the colour of the water in the canal then looks vastly different from the one filmed in the Reddit post above.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

