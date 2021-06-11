Home News Netizen receives a phone call from 'High Court', shares scam experience online

Netizen receives a phone call from ‘High Court’, shares scam experience online

Police attribute rise in to Covid-19

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Author

Zi Xuan You

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A netizen shared his experience regarding a scam on Facebook.

He uploaded a video to the Facebook group Complaint Singapore after he recorded a scam call.

The video starts with an automated female voice on the phone speaking in Mandarin. The voice instructs him to press 9 on the keypad.

Shortly after he presses 9, a man speaks to him in Mandarin.

- Advertisement -

The netizen says that the call was supposedly from the High Court. However, the caller speaking in Mandarin had been a giveaway that this was a scam call instead.

The caller repeatedly says “Hello” but hangs up when the netizen refuses to engage him in conversation.

Other netizens were quick to point out that phone numbers that are prefixed with a plus sign (+) were normally indicative of a scam.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

- Advertisement -

Some netizens also claimed to have received similar phone calls from someone who claimed to work for the High Court.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Some others noted that scam calls were not an uncommon occurrence.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

- Advertisement -

The total number of reported crimes went up from 16,240 cases in the first half of 2019 to 18,121 cases in the first half of 2020t. Police attributed the rise in scam cases to Covid-19 measures that lead more Singaporeans to stay at home and make online transactions.

Members of the public should be wary when engaging in online activity and take precautions to protect themselves from . In April 2020, all incoming international calls were prefixed with a plus sign (+) to prevent overseas spoof calls.

 

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
Opinion

The convenient racist

  The hottest non-Covid related news in Singapore has come from a random Chinese guy who confronted an interracial couple and started berating them for being “racist” because they were “interracial” and not dating within their own community. The guy in the...
View Post
Featured News

Opposition leaders band together against racism in ‘Call It Out, SG’ movement

Singapore — Following a slew of racist incidents in Singapore -- including the case of Beow Tan, the man who allegedly kicked a 55-year-old woman in her chest and shouted a racial slur at her for not wearing her mask while...
View Post
Featured News

PSP’s Kumaran Pillai calls out 4G leaders for opening borders too quickly without focusing on vaccinations for all

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Kumaran Pillai called out the 4G leaders for their haste in opening up Singapore’s borders. In a Facebook post on Monday (Jun 7), PSP’s media spokesperson and Central Executive Committee (CEC) member Mr Pillai shared...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent