Netizen asks why StarHub constantly sends promotional emails urging him to activate Indian channels

Singapore — A netizen took to Facebook to question why local telecommunications company StarHub kept sending him emails to activate an Indian media channel.

He uploaded his question to a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore” to ask others about the issue he was facing.

In his caption, he asked why StarHub continually sent him email reminders to activate his access to an Indian channel.

“So now StarHub is a India company?”, he wrote in his post. The netizen then mentioned that he had previously received similar reminders from StarHub twice before.

The netizen also shared a picture of the email, which urged the recipient to activate their Hotstar access with a link to the activation page. According to StarHub’s website, Hotstar promises over 85,000 hours of the best Indian entertainment, including Indian blockbuster movies and top-rated shows to subscribers.

Other netizens flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions on the promotional emails that the poster was receiving.

Some netizens noted that this was simply advertising on the telecommunication company’s part to encourage their customers to look into a service they were providing.

A netizen suggested that such an email could have been sent due to company policy that prohibited discriminating against any race or ethnicities from using any service.

Yet another netizen questioned why he had not heard any complaints about the promotions for Korean content. He also shared that he had been asked to sign up for a subscription by a streaming provider on a regular basis as well.

Having received similar emails, a netizen urged the poster to unsubscribe from the emails or ignore them if he had no interest in them.

A few other netizens remarked that the email could be a scam and urged others not to click on it.

