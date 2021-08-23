“Neighbour from hell” causes loud knocking sounds as early as 6 AM

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Following frequent disturbances to her sleep, a member of the public took to Facebook to complain about her neighbour and dubbed her a “neighbour from hell”.

She decided to seek help from other netizens in a Facebook group known as “Complaint Singapore” and ask for suggestions on how she should deal with her neighbour.

According to her caption, the netizen’s neighbour from the upper-floor unit has been knocking and hammering on the netizen’s ceiling as early as 6 AM. Due to the noise produced by the knocking, it has been disturbing the netizen’s sleep quality greatly.

Hoping to resolve the issue, she contacted the police several times. However, each time the police officers confronted the neighbour from the upper-floor unit, she would deny making such noises.

Once the police officers left, the knocking would continue again, infuriating the netizen.

“How to deal with her??” she asked others.

The netizen also shared a video in which she was filming her ceiling. Indeed, knocking sounds could be heard in the video.

Other netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

A netizen suggested that the poster could exact revenge on her neighbour by using a bamboo pool to knock back and disturb them in return.

Another netizen sympathized with the poster, saying that she herself had her own share of inconsiderate neighbours. However, despite havnig reported her neighbours to authorities, the matter remain unresolved. As such, she urged the poster to simply endure her neighbour’s antics or move out if she really could not tolerate it.

A netizen also mentioned that it might not necessarily be the neighbour from the upper-floor unit who was causing the noise but rather next door or lower-floor unit residents instead. She shared that she once experienced noise coming from other units. While it appeared that the sound was being produced by those living above her at first, she came to realize that the sound was actually coming from her next door and lower-floor unit neighbours instead.

Yet another netizen noted that “neighbours from hell” could be seen everywhere at any point in time. She expressed her wish that local authorities could implement new laws in order to make sure that residents can coexist together peacefully.

