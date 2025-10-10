Nearly 70% of employed Singapore youth are still looking for work

SINGAPORE: Nearly seven in 10 employed young Singaporeans are still on the lookout for new job opportunities, suggesting that many remain open to career changes despite being in work, according to a new survey by the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

The survey, which involved more than 1,000 young people aged 18 to 35 and over 250 employers, found that 68% of the youth surveyed are exploring new job opportunities.

Roughly a third of those aged 18 to 25 said they are actively looking for work, while respondents in their early thirties seem to place greater importance on stability, with 30% indicating they are not considering a job change.

When it comes to career priorities, young Singaporeans continue to view salary and job security as their main concerns, placing them even above flexible work arrangements.

The study also pointed to a mismatch between the expectations of young workers and those of employers. While employers tend to value career growth, problem-solving abilities, and other key soft skills, younger employees focus more on communication, adaptability, and teamwork.

Differences were also noted in how each group approaches learning and development. Young people prefer to upgrade their skills through external courses and practical experience, whereas employers favour structured mentoring within the organisation to nurture talent.

SUSS said the results point to the need for more targeted workplace strategies and stronger collaboration among employers, educators, and policymakers to bridge the soft skills gap and align the goals of both employers and young workers. The university added that it will work with local self-help groups to provide greater support for young people as they navigate the evolving job market.