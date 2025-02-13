Business

Nearly 40% of Singapore investment professionals foresee improvement in private capital market

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 13, 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s private capital market is poised for a potential upswing in 2024, with 38.5% of investment professionals expecting conditions to improve, according to a report by Heidrick & Struggles. These professionals predict that the market will be either “much better” or “somewhat better” compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, 22.8% of respondents believe that market conditions will remain stable, while 10% anticipate a decline, expecting the market to be “somewhat worse.”

Singapore’s sentiment aligns closely with that of Hong Kong, as both cities ranked second in market optimism across the Asia-Pacific region. However, Australia emerged as the most optimistic market, with 50.7% of professionals expressing a positive outlook.

Commenting on the evolving landscape, Shadi El Farr, regional managing partner of the Financial Services Practice for Asia Pacific and the Middle East at Heidrick & Struggles, highlighted a shift in compensation structures.

“As the private capital landscape in the Asia Pacific continues to mature, we anticipate an ongoing shift towards more tailored compensation models that align with both global and regional market needs,” he said.

The findings suggest cautious optimism within Singapore’s investment sector as professionals navigate the complexities of the evolving private capital market.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business Business & Economy

Singapore’s job market sees 11% decline as digitalisation and automation reshape hiring

February 13, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Half of Singapore workers lack confidence in leaders’ AI implementation skills: Survey

February 13, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels NZ independent directors reject takeover offer as ‘too low and inadequate’

February 13, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Sports

Sky Sports extends the rights to PDC Darts until 2030 with a new record TV contract

February 13, 2025 Nidhi Arora
Sports

At auction, Allen Iverson’s sports card sets a new record by fetching an incredible $701K

February 13, 2025 Nidhi Arora
Singapore News

470 cases of investment scams so far this year, with losses of $32.6 million

February 13, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Law

Police arrest man suspected of using stolen credit cards to buy $85K

February 13, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.