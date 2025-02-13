SINGAPORE: Singapore’s private capital market is poised for a potential upswing in 2024, with 38.5% of investment professionals expecting conditions to improve, according to a report by Heidrick & Struggles. These professionals predict that the market will be either “much better” or “somewhat better” compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, 22.8% of respondents believe that market conditions will remain stable, while 10% anticipate a decline, expecting the market to be “somewhat worse.”

Singapore’s sentiment aligns closely with that of Hong Kong, as both cities ranked second in market optimism across the Asia-Pacific region. However, Australia emerged as the most optimistic market, with 50.7% of professionals expressing a positive outlook.

Commenting on the evolving landscape, Shadi El Farr, regional managing partner of the Financial Services Practice for Asia Pacific and the Middle East at Heidrick & Struggles, highlighted a shift in compensation structures.

“As the private capital landscape in the Asia Pacific continues to mature, we anticipate an ongoing shift towards more tailored compensation models that align with both global and regional market needs,” he said.

The findings suggest cautious optimism within Singapore’s investment sector as professionals navigate the complexities of the evolving private capital market.